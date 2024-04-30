Two Aggies invited to participate in NFL mini camps

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – New Mexico State tight end Ron Tiavaasue and defensive back Devlin Kirklin received an invitation to participate in NFL mini camps Monday afternoon.

Tiavaasue is headed to Jacksonville, FL, to partake in the Jaguars mini camp after finishing the 2023 season with three receptions for a total of 44 yards, capped with two touchdowns.

Kirklin was asked to head to Indianapolis to take part in the Colts mini camp next week. The DB recorded 13 total tackles last year with a season high of four against LA Tech.

