Two ACL tears didn't stop Mya Aizen from making an impact on Conwell-Egan basketball, soccer

Mya Aizen has been a multi-sport athlete for as long as she can remember.

So she certainly didn’t expect to spend nearly half of her high school career on the sidelines.

It wasn’t for lack of effort, and it certainly wasn’t for lack of talent.

But two torn ACLs in three years will do that.

Conwell-Egan senior Mya Aizen returned to the court mid-January after her second torn ACL.

Those injuries didn’t diminish Aizen’s impact on her Conwell-Egan soccer and basketball teams. In fact, they only enhanced it. And along the way, Aizen learned a lot about herself and even discovered her future calling.

Conwell-Egan's Mya Aizen a lifelong athlete

Aizen suffered her first injury prior to her freshman year while playing club soccer. After missing her entire freshman soccer and basketball seasons, Aizen debuted as a sophomore and earned second-team All-Catholic honors in both sports.

Five games into her junior season of basketball, the unthinkable happened.

“I actually injured my knee in the preseason but didn’t realize how serious it was,” said Aizen. “I played on it for a few weeks until I was diagnosed with a torn ACL. When I found out, I was devastated. I felt so much worse than the first time.”

Aizen, who was leading the Eagles in points and steals, and second in rebounds and assists at the time, faced another long season on the bench.

“The physical aspects were easier as I knew the routine,” Aizen said. “But it was harder mentally not being able to contribute.”

Before long, Aizen had found another way to contribute.

Watching the games from the sidelines gave Aizen a whole new perspective, and she began to share her observations with her teammates. Soon, Aizen was blossoming in her newfound role.

“The girls saw me as another coach,” Aizen said. “I feel like our coaches saw that the girls would listen when I gave advice. It also helped me learn how to be a better teammate.”

Aizen’s basketball teammates weren’t the only ones who felt that way. This fall, she was voted as a soccer captain even though she wouldn’t be playing that season.

Battling injury leads to a plan for the future

Conwell-Egan senior Mya Aizen returned to the court mid-January after her second torn ACL.

During her rehab, Aizen took the opportunity to tour colleges and talk to coaches, and is considering whether she will continue her athletic career.

One thing that she is certain of, though, is her future major.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do until I went through my injury rehab,” Aizen said. “During my second injury, I began taking more of an interest in the process and was able to do more on my own knowing the drills and what to expect. That's how I decided to major in physical therapy.”

She was also inspired by her trainer, Joe Hos, and physical therapist Mike St. George, who Aizen cites as the two people who most helped her during her quest to return to play.

In addition to mastering the physical side of her rehab, Aizen also worked on the emotional aspects.

“I was always on the go, but that all just stopped,” said Aizen, who also played for Philly Heat North AAU. “I had to find things to distract me.”

In addition to spending more time with family and friends, Aizen found plenty of activities at school that kept her busy and off her feet. Aizen is a member of the National Honor Society and Community Service Corps, and is a Spirit Night organizer. But it was through the Best Buddies program that Aizen found much more than just a way to keep busy. Best Buddies linked Conwell-Egan members with students with disabilities at the Woods School.

“We organized a prom at the school and it was so much fun,” Aizen said. “Other times we made Christmas cards or play games, but a lot of the time we would just spend time together relaxing and talking.

“It was a wonderful opportunity to form great relationships and get to know people I wouldn’t otherwise meet.”

Girls Basketball: From state playoffs to starting over, Souderton's Brooke Fenchel thrived in new role

The comeback, Part II

Aizen made her season debut mid-January against Archbishop Ryan. Leading up to the game, Aizen alternated between excitement and nervousness. Once she was finally on the court, the excitement won out.

“I worried about trying to be the same player, and having to do things that I’ve gotten hurt doing before,” Aizen said. “But then the adrenaline took over, and after that first game I felt much better.”

That was apparent from the impressive stat line she generated in her second game back: Nine points on 4-for-4 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 17 minutes against Neumann-Goretti.

Even after her return, Aizen continued to make an impact off the court by helping the team’s younger players.

“Being able to watch the team play and how they worked together gave me some insight,” said Aizen, who is also a team captain. “I tried to help learn new plays and share ways I think they can improve.”

She also helped support the team’s freshmen who were playing in the PCL for the first time.

“A lot of the girls were trying to take on too much responsibility and took it hard when we lost,” Aizen said. “I reminded them that things might be hard now, but this is all going to help them over the next three years.”

And of course, Aizen’s teammates, particularly Emma Candy, who she had played with since middle school, were a primary source of support while she battled her injuries.

“They reminded me that I’ll come back even stronger,” Aizen said. “They kept me from totally giving up.”

While Aizen’s high school basketball career came to a close in the first round of the PCL playoffs against top-seeded Archbishop Wood, her impact will live on.

“This young woman inspires her teammates, classmates and coaches,” said head coach Chris Brennan. “(She’s) a born leader with the perseverance and resiliency to get back on the pitch and court that transcends sports. Life has knocked her down each time but she came back stronger. Her example has made an enduring impression ... on and off the court.”

And her positive impact extends even beyond Conwell-Egan. While Aizen hasn’t been cleared to play soccer yet, she spent the weekend in Maryland supporting her club teammates in a tournament.

“I’ve been playing with most of these girls since 2012 and while we’re a serious team, we have fun with each other,” Aizen said. “I’ve already talked to my coaches about coming back as a coach.”

Girls Basketball: While these 10 seniors have concluded their high school careers, their legacy will live on

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Conwell-Egan basketball, soccer player Mya Aizen learns from injuries