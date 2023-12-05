Two ACC schools are the top suitors for DJ Uiagalelei, per reports

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has reentered the transfer portal after one season at Oregon State, and early reports indicate that two ACC schools are the top suitors for the transfer quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports, Florida State and Louisville have emerged as Uiagalelei’s top suitors. He discussed this Tuesday on College Football Live, talking about multiple transfer portal quarterbacks, including Uiagalelei.

“As for DJ Uiagalelei, we could see a return to the ACC,” Thamel said. “Two schools have emerged as his top suitors are: Florida State and Louisville. He has no visits set. Mississippi State has also shown some interest. But DJU could be making a cross-country trip back to the Atlantic. He obviously started at Clemson, thrived last year at Oregon State, has one more year of eligibility left, and he’s one of the top quarterbacks available in this portal.”

Interesting news from Thamel: could Uiagalelei end up back in the ACC? This is a situation to monitor closely.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire