Two 5-stars headline Michigan football official visitors this weekend

So, it begins.

Michigan football will start the summer recruiting frenzy this upcoming weekend, first by partaking in the SoundMind SoundBody camp on Thursday before hosting a slew of official visitors the following day. The past few years, the Wolverines have — with the exception of last year — usually counted heavily upon the June visitors to fill out the upcoming class. This year is not an exception.

At this moment, WolverinesWire has confirmed four official visitors making their way to Ann Arbor on May 31, and among them is a five-star wide receiver. Here are the visitors:

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman five-star offensive lineman Douglas Utu (No. 8 overall, Rivals)

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows (No. 32 overall, 247Sports)

Montgomery Village (Md.) Gonzaga four-star safety Kainoa Winston (No. 43 overall, 247Sports)

Danville (Calif.) San Ramon Valley four-star edge rusher Marco Jones (No. 122 overall, 247Sports — read our interview with Jones here)

The Bishop Gorman duo will at least have someone in their ear in Michigan running back Micah Ka’apana, who signed this offseason. Ka’apana posted on social media on Monday indicating he made it to campus, likely for good. Utu appears to be between Michigan and Washington while Meadows still has a slew of other contenders, such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Notre Dame. He visited Ann Arbor for the spring game.

Winston still has visits planned with his other leaders: Penn State, Oregon, and North Carolina.

Jones is strongly considering and will still visit Texas and Texas A&M.

The Wolverines are only hosting official visitors this weekend and there is one other potential four-star who may visit, but at this moment, it’s unconfirmed.

Stay tuned to WolverinesWire for more as Michigan gears up in recruiting.

