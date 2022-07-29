Two 49ers rank among NFL's top 20 total player merchandise sold

Two 49ers stars rank among top 20 in NFL merchandise sold originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, fans are getting their hands on merchandise for two of their favorite 49ers players.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association released its ranking of the Top 50 Player Sales List, where two 49ers stars found their way inside the Top 20.

Both tight end George Kittle (13) and second-year quarterback Trey Lance (19) are two players that fans are eager to support.

Kittle has been one of the more popular players in the league for years, but Lance, in his first season as the starter, is slinging merch as well as some of the game's biggest superstars.

After being announced as the starting quarterback this week, fans clearly are excited about the Trey Lance era.

The 22-year-old Lance also is the youngest player on that Top-20 list and has a chance to stay there for years to come, if he develops into a franchise quarterback for the 49ers.

