Two 49ers finish in top five of all 2022 NFL Pro Bowl fan voting

Dalton Johnson
·2 min read
The people have spoken, and they're big fans of the 49ers. So much so, that two 49ers finished in the top five of all fan voting for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. 

And the two names might surprise you. 

Fan voting has come to a close, and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa finished second overall and led all defensive players with 264,687. He finished right behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who totaled 265,370 votes. 

Then there's 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who finished fourth overall with 244,714 votes. 

Bosa and Juszczyk both played big parts in the 49ers' 31-13 blowout win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons. Bosa recorded his 15th sack of the season and forced a fumble. Juszczyk caught one pass for 6 yards and also scored a 6-yard touchdown on his only carry of the game. It was his first rushing TD of the year. 

While Bosa and Juszczyk led the 49ers in fan votes, they weren't the only two who received plenty of love. After pleas from George Kittle and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, star left tackle Trent Williams went from eighth to first among offensive tackles. Kittle led all tight ends in the NFC. 

Deebo Samuel, who is putting together a historic season, finished third among receivers in the NFC. 

Fan voting counts for one-third of the selection process. Full Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Wednesday.

