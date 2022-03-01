Two 4-star recruits plus a 2024 prospect to visit Florida on Tuesday

After nearly a month-long dead period in February, recruits are able to head out again to see different colleges like Florida and others across the country. Most will opt to wait for this weekend to visit the Swamp, but not 4-stars Eugene Wilson III and Gavin Hill and 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson. They made the trek to Gainesville on Tuesday to visit coach Billy Napier and Co.

Wilson is the only prospect who currently holds a scholarship offer from the Gators. Napier and wide receiver coach Keary Colbert extended an offer to the Tampa-based recruit and called Florida his “dream school” after a strong showing at Under Armour Miami camp last month.

So far, Colbert and area recruiter and defensive line coach Sean Spencer have led the charge for Wilson.

“I think they are great guys, and it’s easy to converse with them from the times I have talked to them,” he told Swamp247. “We laugh and stuff, and it never seems like there is any tension in the conversation at all. You can tell when they talk ball, they know what they are talking about. It’s been really good. I can just tell they are easy to build a relationship with.”

He added that coach Colbert is the one he has spoken to the most. Wilson said he’s laid back and reminds him of his receiving coach at his high school.

Hill and Jackson are the other two prospects coming to see the Swamp and are a bit more local than Wilson. They play football up the road at Buchholz in north Gainesville.

