Two 2024 Big Ten teams will play for the national championship of college football

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be on January 8, 2024. After Michigan defeated Nick Saban and Alabama on a questionable last play call by the Crimson Tide, Washington defeated Texas in a game the Huskies dominated but nearly lost on a late meltdown by Kalen DeBoer and Company.

Now, Washington and Michigan will face off with everything on the line. This is a future Big Ten Conference showdown with Washington joining the Big Ten in 2024.

With USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the Big Ten in 2024, things will look a lot different, and the playoff in general will change drastically with these programs coming in to compete for a spot in the expanded 12-team field next season.

For now, all week long we can talk about the future of the Big Ten and how both teams playing for the national title are going to be members of the 18-team conference for the foreseeable future.

This game between Michigan and Washington has plenty of storylines: Jim Harbaugh potentially leaving for the NFL after the game, Michael Penix increasing his NFL draft stock, and Kalen DeBoer’s mismanagement that could force Dillon Johnson to miss the game. This Big Ten showdown will be a popular one. The SEC is not in the national title game for the first time since the 2014 season.

Now it’s Washington-Michigan for all the marbles. A classic Big Ten showdown . — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 2, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire