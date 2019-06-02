Twitter's hilarious reaction to Kyrie Irving photo from Joshua-Ruiz fight originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving was at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. However, Boston Celtics fans can relax. It was just for a boxing match.

Irving was in attendance for a fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. at The Garden. DAZN, the network streaming the fight, tweeted out a picture of Kyrie to confirm his appearance.

That said, as many pointed out on Twitter, the picture of Kyrie may not be the most flattering.

Dude looks 55 years old — 📡 (@6055g) June 2, 2019

He looks like he can play uncle drew at this point without the makeup — Lucas Bogan (@LucasBogan) June 2, 2019

And for the "Game of Thrones" fans out there...

Kyrie looks like the Red Woman without her magic necklace — JT (@verituas) June 2, 2019

This is somewhat reminiscent of the picture of John Wall that the Washington Wizards tweeted last July. The tweet was mocked so much that the Wizards ultimately had to take it down.

But surely, Kyrie will have the last laugh no matter what, as he will soon be signing a massive contract. It's just a question of where that may be. So, of course, the trip to MSG also brought out some of the Kyrie-to-the-Knicks truthers.

Kyrie to the knicks confirmed — Josh Pitt (@Josh_Rocket) June 2, 2019

The Kyrie question will likely be answered very shortly after free agency begins at 6 p.m. on June 30th.

