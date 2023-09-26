Advertisement

Twitter/X users to ESPN split-screen: Stop showing ABC's MNF game on half of TV screen

Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
·1 min read
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon

ESPN's decision to show ABC's Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles on half of the screen during the Cincinnati Bengals' MNF game against the Los Angeles Rams was not a popular one among many Twitter/X users, particularly Bengals fans.

ESPN showed the other game on the right half of the screen during much of the second quarter of Rams-Bengals in addition to the Bucs-Eagles highlights and updates they showed, and the score bug in the upper-right hand corner of the screen.

Social media reactions to sharing the screen:

