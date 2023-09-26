Twitter/X users to ESPN split-screen: Stop showing ABC's MNF game on half of TV screen

ESPN's decision to show ABC's Monday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles on half of the screen during the Cincinnati Bengals' MNF game against the Los Angeles Rams was not a popular one among many Twitter/X users, particularly Bengals fans.

ESPN showed the other game on the right half of the screen during much of the second quarter of Rams-Bengals in addition to the Bucs-Eagles highlights and updates they showed, and the score bug in the upper-right hand corner of the screen.

Social media reactions to sharing the screen:

@espn hey if I wanted to watch the Eagles game, I would turn to ABC. Get that off of half of my screen. — GD (@bluegd82) September 26, 2023

Stop with the split screen @espn if I wanted to watch the Eagles I would turn it on ABC — Jordan Sebastian (@jordan_sebas2) September 26, 2023

@espn if we wanted to watch bucs/eagles we would go to abc or split. — Matthew CB (@MatthewCB8) September 26, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Twitter/X users to ESPN: Stop showing ABC's MNF game on half of screen