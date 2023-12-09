Twitter/X reacts to Arkansas’ poor showing against Oklahoma

What’s that old phrase? You can only go up once you hit rock bottom?

Something like that, anyway.

Arkansas basketball played its worst game of the season Saturday, falling to No. 19 Oklahoma, 79-70, in a game that wasn’t nearly that close.

The Sooners went on a 14-2 run to close the first half and Arkansas was toast after that, only cutting the lead to single digits a couple times and watching as OU built its lead to as many as 19 points.

Arkansas’ nonconference schedule was tough – Oklahoma, Memphis, North Carolina, Duke, Stanford – but with only a 2-3 record in those five games, the Razorbacks’ resume for the NCAA Tournament outside of SEC play is lacking. And that’s assuming Arkansas wins its next three, its final three, noncon games before playing Auburn to kick off league play in early January.

Fans – at least, Arkansas fans – were disappointed and frustrated afterward. Check out some of the most SFW Twitter/X reactions.

OU fans piling on

No wonder Arkansas is scared to play us in any sport — FQ Oklahoma (@fifthquarterou) December 9, 2023

Well, not exactly. But no doubt Oklahoma is superior is more sports.

Something about that town, maybe?

@TRowOU “Eric Musselman has been thrown out of Tulsa for

The second time in three years!!”

Classic!! — Steve Mowery (@Undertaker8789) December 9, 2023

Musselman’s ejection early in the second half typified Arkansas’ day.

A closer look at the ejection

Eric Musselman’s been happier before. pic.twitter.com/aRmTC9JMew — Matt Hanifan (@mph_824_) December 9, 2023

It’s not clear what the anger was toward as of yet.

Khalif Battle didn't have his best

I just watched Khalif Battle dribble for 22 seconds into a jump ball — Rashad Landers II 🇭🇹 (@rashadlanders1) December 9, 2023

Battle, Arkansas’ most consistent scorer this year, was just 2 for 10 from the floor.

Hogs have a hole

I’d love to see a Razorback season that feels complete. The late runs are nice, but these early struggles year after year is getting old yall. — Aaron Mullins (@AaronMSTL) December 9, 2023

Teams with lots of new players take time to come together. Arkansas can’t afford a mediocre SEC slate.

Baseball starts in two months, at least

I owe it to myself to no longer have high expectations for any Razorback team in any sport. From now on, I will be pleasantly surprised with every victory. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EMJg2YxmBO — Tyler Davis (@TylerDavis93) December 9, 2023

Basketball can still make the NCAA Tournament. They just need to go on quite a conference run.

There's the problem

The result of today’s Hog basketball game was predictable. Hogs have shown no ability to win away from Bud Walton even on neutral court. The Duke game means nothing. Offense is as stagnant as I have seen since Musselman has been at Arkansas. — Slocum Pickell (@slocum9999) December 9, 2023

Bingo. Cohesion lacks, which is common with Musselman’s teams early, but this one hasn’t shown a sign of being able to come out of it away from Fayetteville.

They're good

Hogs are not a good team. — brian angyal (@BriaAngyal) December 9, 2023

They’re just not great and great has been the standard the last three years, even if it didn’t always show itself in the regular season.

That's something, anyway

Hogs with the back door Second Half cover — Billy Bob (@Billy_Bob05) December 9, 2023

For those of you inclined to such things.

Yes and no

48 bench Points for the Hogs.. that's a plus — steven tyler (@steventyle63012) December 9, 2023

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Unfortunately it’s reflective of how bad the starters were offensively more than anything on Saturday.

