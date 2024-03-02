Twitter/X reacts to Arkansas’ loss to Kentucky

Arkansas played its best basketball game of the season against Kentucky.

Arkansas lost.

Arkansas could have been playing like that all season long.

Arkansas is cooked.

All four statements are true. The Razorbacks, after Saturday’s 111-102 loss at 15th-ranked Kentucky are now below .500 and in danger of finishing with a losing record for the first time since John Pelphrey’s 2009-10 team.

This year’s version of the Hogs isn’t nearly as bad as that one, which is what makes the season so frustrating for Arkansas fans. Coach Eric Musselman is with them in that emotion, though his cries aren’t made on Twitter. He’s a bit more stable than that.

Some Arkansas fans are convinced this is his last year with the Hogs. For whatever reason. Some are convinced Devo Davis is gone, too. And Khalif Battle. And Tramon Mark.

In other words, Twitter/X, that basion of sanity on the internet, continued to have wild takes even after the Hogs’ best game of the year. These are but a sampling.

The timeouts

HY: “Hey, you know timeouts aren’t make believe, right? You can actually use them when you need them!”

Musselman: pic.twitter.com/Uj6XkBqS1o — Josh (@OleDavis22) March 2, 2024

Arkansas held on to its timeouts in the late stages of a close game, frustrating fans.

Crazy talk

The players deserve better than Musselman — KICKSCIENCE ❤️🖤💚 (@KICKSCIENCE2) March 2, 2024

Never forget that Twitter/X is filled with ridiculous assertions like this and you’re better off without it.

Not actually Devo Davis, obviously

Look, Musselman will be at another school next year, There's nothing that you or him could say to change my mind on that…🫤 — Devo Davis Burner Account (@DevoDavisBurner) March 2, 2024

See? People, er, trolls are convinced of every terrible thing they want to believe.

This has validity

Eric Musselman now 109-67 (46-41) at Arkansas. Such a volatile resume. Three sweet 16s, two elite 8s. And three losing conference seasons in 5 years. Barely over .500 in SEC play in five seasons. — Landen Crouch (@LandenCrouch) March 2, 2024

Arkansas has high highs with Eric Musselman. But the lows have been rough during the regular season.

Khalif Battle an all-timer lately

Khalif Battle has found his game for the Razorbacks. His return next season is Arkansas’ biggest question mark.

Spurts and limited defense

Khalif Battle has scored 112 POINTS over the last 3 games. Arkansas has LOST 2 out of the 3…. — 𝕋𝕙𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕖𝕣ℍ𝕠𝕘⚡️🐗 (@Forever_A_Hog) March 2, 2024

Arkansas has a problem with knowing when to press the gas pedal, for sure.

Free-throw count

REF SHOW… needed 40+ free throws to compete with these Hogs at home 😂 — Hog Daddy (@HogDaddy1570251) March 2, 2024

Musselman pointed out the free-throw discrepancy after the game. Arkansas had 28, Kentucky had 42.

It fell apart at the end

at 9 minute mark, Arkansas lead 84 – 75.

Kentucky outscrored Hogs 36 – 18 over the last 9 — Rixter (@rixter719) March 2, 2024

Arkansas went six-ish minutes without a field goal. That was the game, right there.

More on the timeouts

It may be only my opinion, but the team appeared gassed near the last TV timeout, and UK’s frantic defense caused at least 2 critical turnovers leading to baskets. Why not settle them down, you have 3 timeouts? Calipari used his more wisely, didn't lose the game. — Jim Harris (@jimharris360) March 2, 2024

Another valid point.

Two guys who speak their mind

I love Muss, but man I feel bad for these refs having to deal with both Muss and Calipari 😂 — John Dickson 🐗 (@JJDicksonSt) March 2, 2024

No one would ever call Musselman and Calipari quiet on their sidelines.

One fan is done

This is my final Razorback basketball tweet til portal season. Embarrassment of a year. Coaching and playing. Thank you Mark and Battle for playing hard every game. Muss better do everything he can to keep those 2 & kill the portal w all the spots we’ll have open. — Kyle Freeman (@kylefreeman13) March 2, 2024

Not sure what the point in quitting now is, with two games left and after Arkansas played its best game of the year, but go on.

