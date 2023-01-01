Twitter went crazy with the reactions, following Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins

3
Danny Jaillet
·3 min read

The New England Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins by a 23-21 score on Sunday afternoon.

It was mostly a defensive battle, but when the moment arrived, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the offense did their part to seal the victory at Gillette Stadium.

The defense was able to hold Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson at bay, as New England shut down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The overall stellar play of the defense was a major reason why New England was able to stay in the game and take control in the later moments.

A late touchdown connection by Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers helped ice the game for the Patriots. The win on Sunday has major implications for next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. If the Patriots beat the Bills, they will be in the playoffs.

Here’s what Twitter was buzzing about after the win over Miami.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

Recommended Stories