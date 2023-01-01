Twitter went crazy with the reactions, following Patriots’ Week 17 win over Dolphins

The New England Patriots defeated the Miami Dolphins by a 23-21 score on Sunday afternoon.

It was mostly a defensive battle, but when the moment arrived, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and the offense did their part to seal the victory at Gillette Stadium.

The defense was able to hold Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson at bay, as New England shut down Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The overall stellar play of the defense was a major reason why New England was able to stay in the game and take control in the later moments.

A late touchdown connection by Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers helped ice the game for the Patriots. The win on Sunday has major implications for next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. If the Patriots beat the Bills, they will be in the playoffs.

Here’s what Twitter was buzzing about after the win over Miami.

In the New England Patriots last 8 games, Mac Jones has thrown 8 touchdown passes and only 1 interception. Seems decent. #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/fHiJ4lZIoJ — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) January 1, 2023

WE'RE STILL IN IT pic.twitter.com/gMQPIU9WEo — Pats & Sabres Nihilist (@BuffaloSabres06) January 1, 2023

The mighty New England Patriots now have roughly the same postseason odds as the Detroit Lions. This is the world now. — Will Bradley (@bradley_WP) January 1, 2023

Patriots defense about to force their way into the playoffs 🫡 pic.twitter.com/nGjwg2hghL — Hassan 🇸🇴 (@TherealHassanO) January 1, 2023

Kyle Dugger has been a steal for New England. I remember when everyone was on Bill’s ass when he drafted him. Turning out to be a great player for the Pats. #Patriots — Cam (@anxxst) January 1, 2023

Next week BUFFALO 40 NEW ENGLAND 10 Save the tweet. I’m a maniacal Patriots fan btw. — ASK ANYONE (@ALL_WEDO_ISWORK) January 1, 2023

Great win today!! Now let’s see the same result in Buffalo, Go Pats — Donna McTiernan (@donna_mctiernan) January 1, 2023

And somehow, someway…the New England Patriots are one win away from somehow making the playoffs. Idk how we even got to this point but it’s time to breathe and relax until next week. LFG.#ForeverNE — Colby (Fightful & Oddschecker) (@ColbysBets) January 1, 2023

The Matt Patricia New England Patriots and Mike McDaniel Miami Dolphins have the same record. — Colin (@Colin0515) January 1, 2023

Thank The Football Gods We Did It! Happy New Year Pats Nation, onto 🦬 — Eric (@Ericthaguru) January 1, 2023

The New England Patriots are undefeated in 2023 — Chapman time (Mondre MVP)🇧🇷 (@V1ctor_S1lva27) January 1, 2023

HHHHHOOOOOWWWW ABOUT THEM PATRIOTS! THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU HOPE FAITH BELIEVE! It's nice to know someone still does. Boys, that means you. thank you. pic.twitter.com/HN944o05MZ — New England Patriots Football (@Turbanedpatsfan) January 1, 2023

Wow, close game. The Patriots win and keep their playoff hopes alive. After football season I'll worry about regrowing the hair I pulled out.#Patriots #Football #Dolphins #Playoffs — James M. Denton (@JamesMDenton) January 1, 2023

Ugly win but it's a dub, that being said we're playing awful, fire Matt Patricia. — Ferovirus paramorensis 💖💛💙 (@FueledbyFercho) January 1, 2023

Key to victory…facing a 3rd string QB. 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Alex (@ZilAlex) January 1, 2023

One of the Patriots best defenses in the past 20 years, and it's getting wasted by this abysmal Pats offense. Another W for the Pats due to the Defense. The D/ST is literally responsible for 7 wins this year. — Frostyf22 (@frostyf22) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire