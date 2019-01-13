Twitter wasted no time roasting Colts over "1-0" flag after playoff loss originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

You knew this was coming.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Remember when the Indianapolis Colts raised a "1-0" flag (and sold 1-0 T-shirts) this week to celebrate their AFC Wild Card Game win over the Houston Texans? Seemed a little much for a first-round playoff win, right?

Well, the Colts didn't fare so well in the second round, falling 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday in a season-ending defeat.

Which means -- you guessed it -- it's time to update that flag.

The Colts put their new flag up fast. pic.twitter.com/5VL07NY1z3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 13, 2019

New Colts Banner for Lucas Oil Stadium pic.twitter.com/YMyWJwOc2m — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 13, 2019

I'm old enough to remember when the @Colts were 1-0 in the playoffs. — TB[21]12 🌊 (@Down28To3) January 13, 2019

And can we take care of the shirts while we're at it?

Story continues

They changed the shirts apparently 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oU4Jh7JXsP — 𝕂𝕨𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@KwaniALunis) January 13, 2019

Colts 1-0 shirts going to be such a cute vintage item — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 13, 2019

The Chiefs even got in on the act, too.

We should mention the Colts used the "1-0" mantra during the regular season as a reminder to take things one game at a time. But that's still an awful cliché, and considering this is the same team that raised an "AFC Finalist" banner after losing to the New England Patriots by 38 points, they deserve to take some heat.

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Indy's loss didn't do New England any favors, as the winner of Sunday's Patriots-Chargers Divisional Round clash will have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship Game.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.