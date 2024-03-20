Advertisement

Twitter wants Indiana State basketball over Virginia in March Madness after horrid first half

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Virginia scored 14 points in the first half in its NCAA Tournament play-in game against Colorado State.

This gave the internet an idea: Why not put Indiana State in the tournament instead.

ISU was one of the controversial snubs in this year's tournament, not getting selected despite its NET ranking of 29, the highest ever to miss March Madness.

Also, fans want to see Robbie Avila doing his thing over whatever the Cavaliers are -- or aren't -- doing. They went more than 13 minutes bridging the halves without scoring on the way to a 67-42 loss.

The Sycamores host SMU in the NIT on Wednesday night.

Doyel: Indiana State lost out on NCAA tournament, and soon could lose dynamic coach Josh Schertz

