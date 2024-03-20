Twitter wants Indiana State basketball over Virginia in March Madness after horrid first half

Virginia scored 14 points in the first half in its NCAA Tournament play-in game against Colorado State.

This gave the internet an idea: Why not put Indiana State in the tournament instead.

ISU was one of the controversial snubs in this year's tournament, not getting selected despite its NET ranking of 29, the highest ever to miss March Madness.

Also, fans want to see Robbie Avila doing his thing over whatever the Cavaliers are -- or aren't -- doing. They went more than 13 minutes bridging the halves without scoring on the way to a 67-42 loss.

The Sycamores host SMU in the NIT on Wednesday night.

Doyel: Indiana State lost out on NCAA tournament, and soon could lose dynamic coach Josh Schertz

Colorado State's defense held Virginia to 14 in the first half 🤯#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/r4HruigDtu — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024

Or select a better team (Indiana State, line one…). https://t.co/uhUxhDp5Hd — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) March 20, 2024

Can we do this again with Indiana State in place of Virginia?



Pretty please. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 20, 2024

Why would anyone want to see Indiana State (28-6, No. 1 in the nation in effective FG percentage, averaging 84.4 ppg) in the NCAA Tournament when you can be treated to this viewing experience instead? — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 20, 2024

Virginia has missed 17 straight shots.



Please make it stop. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 20, 2024

It turns out it was UVa who gamed the system all along — Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 20, 2024

Indiana St or Seton Hall wouldn’t go 10mins without scoring a single bucket — Roosevelt Jones (@C0ACH_JONES) March 20, 2024

Virginia Baseball scored more runs today than Virginia Basketball scored in the 1st half of their NCAA Tournament game pic.twitter.com/Ax2ae7xCZF — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) March 20, 2024

14 first half points for Virginia.



14!!!!!



You know who would have scored 14 points by himself?



"Cream Abdul-Jabbar"

"Larry Nerd"

"Steph Blurry"



I hope Robbie Avila and all of Terre Haute Indiana didn't watch that first half in Dayton. pic.twitter.com/H7XeziYT21 — Nick Yeoman (@NYeoman) March 20, 2024

We could’ve been watching Robbie Avila tonight. pic.twitter.com/NTjsyOugFH — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) March 20, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball gets support for NCAA tournament over Virginia