Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion after No. 1 pick drama

Twitter wants Bears-Lovie Smith reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
On Sunday, the Houston Texans punched in one final win over the Indianapolis Colts to move their record to 3-12-1, forfeiting the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Chicago Bears.
Lovie Smith, the Texans' head coach, was quickly fired after the win, becoming the scapegoat for a rebuilding NFL team unhappy with his performance after a mere one season in Houston.
Since the events unfolded, Bears fans are not only commending Smith for helping boost the Bears into the No. 1 draft slot, but wish to repay him by hiring him onto Matt Ebeflus' staff.
Lovie Smith going back to the Bears as a defensive assistant seems too obvious
If Lovie Smith doesnâ€™t have a job, Bears need to hire him as a consultant or somethingâ€¦just to pay him back for this.
Hear me out: #Bears assistant head coach and defensive advisor Lovie Smith.
His scheme and Matt Eberflusâ€™ scheme both derive from the same philosophy. Both tight with Rod Marinelli, and Lovieâ€™s beloved in Chicago. If he wants to keep coachingâ€¦ ðŸ¤·â€â™‚ï¸
Tomorrowâ€™s news: Bears hire Lovie Smith as special assistant with signing bonus of $3 billion.
