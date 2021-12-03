Twitter users roast Brian Kelly for awful accent

Wednesday saw Brian Kelly get introduced as LSU’s new football coach and by nightfall he had stopped by the LSU basketball game to address the crowd at halftime, It was during that roughly two minute speech that Kelly turned into Gomer Pyle despite only having lived as an adult in the northeastern United States, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

As you can probably expect, Twitter users had a field day roasting the former Notre Dame coach for his suddenly different voice. Below are some of the best tweets in regards to Kelly’s accent that we saw:

Josiah Johnson

Brian Kelly after two days at LSU pic.twitter.com/50oXBHBm0u — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 3, 2021

Jeff Darlington - great investigative work

I decided to go super investigatory. Here’s Brian Kelly saying “family” two days ago at Notre Dame… and Brian Kelly saying “family” today at LSU. Some of my best work. pic.twitter.com/JTzuIA2s2n — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 3, 2021

Rodger Sherman

do you think Brian Kelly briefly considered doing the Coach O voice before settling on Generic Southern — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 3, 2021

Bunkie Perkins

Brian Kelly show up to SEC Media days like this or be found out pic.twitter.com/ynBNC18XxV — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 3, 2021

Mike Renner

Brian Kelly is from Boston pic.twitter.com/wmqGeAHdh4 — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) December 3, 2021

RedditCFP

Brian Kelly’s first team meeting at LSU pic.twitter.com/12wAIihuew — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 3, 2021

Carter Donnick

Brian Kelly after getting that LSU paycheck: pic.twitter.com/EToOEVV15O — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) December 3, 2021

Karen Howell

Brian Kelly ripped off the mask to reveal pic.twitter.com/aNUdzJgt6Y — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) December 3, 2021

Dan Wolken

Brian Kelly after his first bowl of gumbo pic.twitter.com/mPqOJo5D4f — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 3, 2021

Charles Robinson

If you pull the string in Brian Kelly’s back, he says “There’s a snake in my boot!” pic.twitter.com/K5hImOpkmP — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 3, 2021

Funky Cold Luda

Brian Kelly Brian Kelly

at ND at LSU pic.twitter.com/HfQjGMW2nT — Funky Cold Luda (@lcm1986) December 3, 2021

