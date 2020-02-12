Twitter user suggests how Seahawks could save money, Tyler Lockett not pleased with response

The Seattle Seahawks have several free agent decisions to make this offseason. Retaining star edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Jarran Reed, or both are at the top of their list.

Coach Pete Carroll said bringing Clowney back would be a priority for the team, while Jarran Reed made it clear on clean out day, he wants to stay in Seattle.

With roughly $60 million to spend, the sixth highest in the NFL, Seattle will have some important decisions to make.

One Twitter user had a suggestion for how the Seahawks could improve their financial situation this offseason: cut wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

The Seahawks should cut Tyler Lockett, it would save them 6.85M. That or Duane Brown which would save them 3.5M. pic.twitter.com/VxaO2m5ZMo — Sosa K (@QBsMVP) February 12, 2020

Needless to say, Lockett wasn't impressed with the response.

Yeah…it probably wouldn't make since to get rid of Russell Wilson's main target. Prior to the postseason, Wilson threw 70 passes to Lockett this season and completed 57 of them for 965 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Per Pro Football Talk, that's a perfect 158.3 passer rating. No other receiver has accomplished such a feat, dating back to 2002, when being targeted more than 15 times.

Lockett may have not been selected to the Pro Bowl this season and his 82 catches for 1,057 yards and 8 touchdowns may not look perfect on paper, but Lockett had one of his most effective seasons ever while leading a young receiving corps for the first time.

We're just going to leave it at this. Lockett's not going anywhere, including with you to grab that beer.

I wonder if Tyler Lockett and I will ever go out for beers — Sosa K (@QBsMVP) February 12, 2020

