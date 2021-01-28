Twitter unleashes on the Houston Texans for hiring David Culley as the new coach

Mark Lane
·4 min read
The Houston Texans hired David Culley as their fourth full-time coach in franchise history, according to reports that surfaced Wednesday evening.

As soon as Twitter caught wind of the news, users of the social media platform excoriated the Texans for hiring the Baltimore Ravens receivers coach and assistant head coach to be the man on the sidelines to replace Bill O’Brien, who was fired on Oct. 5, 2020.

Some of the criticism about Culley getting hired for the job was the fact that he was the Ravens’ passing game coordinator, which seemed to have some issues in 2020 as Baltimore finished 11-5 and lost in the divisional playoffs to the Buffalo Bills.

Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Charean Williams pointed out the obvious task that Culley has to deal with in Houston.

Williams isn’t the only Aggie pleased with the hiring of Culley.

Of course, that invites its own comedy as Watson remains disgruntled with the organization.

Cole Thompson, a Texans Wire alumnus, provided some interesting facts about the 65-year-old.

There are also some “fun facts” about Culley’s work in the NFL.

If the fan base is upset after the hiring of Culley, he can quickly get on their good side, even before he makes up and moves on with Watson.

If things with Culley don’t work out, Houston still has some options.

The Texans’ nightmare is over. The general manager is hired, so is the new coach. Now, it is time to get the franchise quarterback back on-board and rebuild the team that won the AFC South just 13 months ago.

