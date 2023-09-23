Twitter universe relatively quiet before underdog Arkansas’ showdown in Death Valley
For the first time in a while, the Twitter universe was relatively quiet prior to Arkansas’ game against LSU in Baton Rouge.
Fans still appear to be reeling from Last Saturday’s 38-31 loss to BYU in Fayetteville. But many fan are still backing the Hogs, faithfully.
The Razorbacks are enormous underdogs in Death Valley, but have also had a history of surprising the Tigers.
Some fans and insiders have chimed in on social media, prior to kickoff. Here is a glimpse of what’s being said:
Some fans still on board
I'm ready! LFG!!! Play Arkansas FBall tonight!!!!!! 😤🔥🔥 WPS 🅰️🐗 Beat LSU 👊 pic.twitter.com/8wNe4m1ZPb
— Logan_Ray 23 🅰️🐗 (@Lray2021) September 23, 2023
Rocket still a no-go
Willing to take the bet?
ESPN's top crew
Going for the gold
Fond memories
Let’s bring home the Boot!!! Let’s go Hogs!!! @RazorbackFB pic.twitter.com/4E7pksLGAO
— Quinton Caver (@CaverQuinton) September 23, 2023