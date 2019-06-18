Twitter Tuesday: Quentin Grimes, Kentucky, Virginia, more

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150

MORE: Q&A with five-star big man Walker Kessler at USA Basketball

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we evaluate the landing spots for Quentin Grimes, discuss Kentucky’s 2021 outlook, and look at how Virginia and Providence might complete their 2020 classes.



Where does Quentin Grimes go? — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) June 16, 2019

Slhkuvueypz27oajyykn

AP

This seems to be a two-horse race between Houston and Texas A&M. The former five-star guard and Kansas Jayhawk made his transfer official last month after withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft. From there, Grimes took unofficial visits to both programs, but since then there has been very little news coming from his camp.

Houston may be the slight favorite at this point. The draw of playing in his hometown and suiting up for one of the better programs nationally is certainly playing in the Cougars' favor. However, the Aggies can offer Grimes the chance to compete in the SEC, enjoy unlimited resources and the opportunity to have the ball in his hands early on during Buzz Williams’ first few seasons in College Station.

Look for a commitment in the coming days, and there is also a chance that Grimes could receive a waiver to play right away.

SHARE YOU THOUGHTS WITH HOUSTON FANS AT COUGARSDEN.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

Who has uk offered in the 2021 class? — bill webb (@cftyuik) June 16, 2019

Story continues

Terrence Clarke and Jonathan Kuminga, the top two prospects in the 2021 class, have offers from the Wildcats. While Kentucky just completed its roster for the upcoming season and could still take Virginia Tech grad-transfer Kerry Blackshear, John Calipari's program can now invest more time in the younger classes.

Clarke has been a top target for Kentucky for over a year now and the five-star sophomore has already taken an unofficial visit to the Lexington campus. He could potentially move into the 2020 class which speeds up his timeline towards enrolling in college, thus making it important that Kentucky, or whomever else that recruits him, put in early work with his recruitment.

Kuminga is now sitting as the top-ranked prospect in the newly updated Rivals150 and he will be a priority for the Wildcats. Whether they land him is up for debate.

Read More