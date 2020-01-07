Twitter Tuesday: Michigan, Will Jeffress, Jalen Johnson, more

A new year has brought a fresh crop of questions for this week’s #TwitterTuesday. Among this week's topics: Michigan's progress on the recruiting trail, Will Jeffress, Jalen Johnson and the recruits Indiana and Oklahoma State hope to add.

Will Michigan land anybody left on their board? — daniel (@HALFCOURTPULLUP) January 5, 2020

Yes, and my guess is that the Wolverines land two more. Michigan already sits with the fourth-ranked class in America and could move up another spot or two if what I see happening actually happens.

Jace Howard, the son of Juwan Howard, is planning on committing later this month. Unless something changes, look for the versatile forward to commit to his father and the Wolverines.

Next, they will bring Greg Brown to campus on Feb. 7 for his final official visit. Michigan’s involvement with him was not widely known, and while the Wolverines have a small chance, it is still difficult to see Brown suiting up for them next year. Memphis and Texas have a better shot. However, I'm betting that Josh Christopher, a five-star guard from California, chooses Michigan.

I changed my FutureCast selection for Christopher over the weekend, thanks to various sources that I have spoken with regarding his recruitment. Nothing is imminent and Arizona State, Missouri and UCLA remain in the way, but Michigan has the momentum, which could create a six-man class and one of the best groups ever assembled in Ann Arbor.

*****

Does William Jeffress reclassify to the 2020 class and commit to Coach Capel and the @Pitt_MBB program? — Chris Boehme (@Cboehme2) January 5, 2020

It is a possibility. Will Jeffress, one of the hardest-playing and most versatile forwards in the 2021 class, could have the opportunity to make the leap into the 2020 class because he is ahead with his coursework in the classroom. The question then becomes whether he is willing to make such a jump. And if so, where would he go?

Story continues

Right now, I would say the chances that he reclassifies into the 2020 class as 50-50. Jeffress is one of the more mature kids you’re going to come across from an emotional standpoint, so he will be as ready as anyone in this situation. His skill set remains a work in progress, but he has made strides with his jumper lately. Physically, I am not going to say that he is college-ready, but he also looks like he has put in some time in a weight room.

When it comes to colleges, Pitt is at the top of his list, but the Panthers have some competition. Baylor is another program that has pushed for his reclassification. For now, expect the four-star to finish his high school season and then take a closer look at his recruitment in the spring. Visits will then be taken, and I expect him to go to Baylor and Pitt, while Memphis and Stanford are just two others heavily involved. From there, it will be on Jeffress to decide whether he is ready for college or wants to spend another year in high school.

