Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky, Pitt, A.J. Hoggard, Ohio State, UConn

Ge44ow3cnnclbiebvzks

https://rivals.com

In this week’s Twitter Tuesday, we look at what's next for Kentucky, Pitt’s realistic 2020 outlook, how Ohio State and UConn can enhance their success rate and the latest with Makur Maker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Starting Five: Five-star Banchero's list, changes for 5-star Burnett

2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2021 Rankings: Rivals150

Whose next for Kentucky’s recruiting class — Troy Sorkness (@sorkness_troy) September 15, 2019

Isaiah Jackson might be the next Kentucky target to commit, but he still has two visits to make in over the next 45 days before he comes to a decision.

Where the Wildcats must strike next is at the lead guard position or in the frontcourt. Last week's commitments of Terrence Clarke and Lance Ware were huge, but Kentucky has a void at the lead guard spot. I don’t see the Wildcats landing Cade Cunningham, but they could push for the reclassification of top-10 junior Devin Askew. A visit will be made to Lexington sometime this winter but a commitment of any sort will not be made until the spring.

In the frontcourt, outside of Jackson, no one looks to be ready to end their recruitment anytime soon. Isaiah Todd might be the closest, but Kansas and North Carolina have garnered most of the buzz with him. Greg Brown won’t visit campus until January and Scottie Barnes is viewed as a Florida State or Oregon lean. Cliff Omoruyi is primarily the lone true center that Kentucky is recruiting and unless he picks the Wildcats, the grad-transfer realm, 2021 reclassification or a decommitment this spring might be the best route again to fill their five-man need.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

Story continues

How realistic is a 2020 class of Davis, Timberlake, Collier, and Omoruyi for Pitt? — Karl (@haggerik) September 15, 2019

Not very. I would be surprised if Pitt landed more than two of the four names that you mentioned. That is not to say that the Panthers cannot, but it is going to be an absolute battle to land just one of the group.

Of those discussed, R.J. Davis is the likeliest. He will head to campus this weekend and the Panthers sit in a good spot with the prolific scorer. They will have to defeat Georgetown, Marquette and North Carolina for his fall signing.

Earl Timberlake has two more official visits to take to Seton Hall and North Carolina before deciding. Providence is the sneaky leader for Timberlake, but I don't think he even knows where he is going to land just yet.

Noah Collier had a good trip to Pitt earlier this month and the Panthers are battling California and Clemson for him. His decision is not too far away. On the other hand, Omoruyi is in the middle of his visit tour. Pitt hosted him in the unofficial variety and while a commitment is not near, the Panthers have much more work to complete before they should feel good with where they stand.

A group consisting of Davis and Collier, with possibly D.J. Gordon and John Hugley would be a lot likelier.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PITT FANS AT PANTHER-LAIR.COM

Read More