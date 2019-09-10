Twitter Tuesday: Kentucky, Louisville, Vols, Hoosiers, more

Cqhfxoz2pqebybsv1s8p

Another round of #TwitterTuesday is on the docket with a plethora of questions related to some of the top high school talent and their eventual landing spot. This week, we examine Kentucky’s needs this fall, Tennessee’s elite recruiting class, when Louisville might strike, the latest with Cam Hayes, and how Indiana can squelch its lead guard need.

STARTING FIVE: Big-timers near decisions



Besides Clarke, who do you believe will the other guard option for Kentucky? And What front court players are likely for the cats? — Eli (@elihays03) September 8, 2019

Kentucky desperately needs a lead guard in the mold of an Ashton Hagans-type that can run John Calipari’s offense next year. Hagans will likely be gone and if Terrence Clarke does commit to UK on Saturday, to go along with the services of BJ Boston on the perimeter, I just don’t see how Josh Christopher or Jalen Green could work with the two five-star prospects, that is if Clarke does reclassify. The primary issue is, outside of Sharife Cooper, who is an Auburn lean, and Cade Cunningham, which might be difficult, there is really no one else available in the 2020 class that would fill such a role at a high level.

Therefore, Calipari could look to the grad-transfer realm this spring, or he could attempt to reclassify Devin Askew. The top-10 junior just visited Louisville last weekend and I would expect for him to see Kentucky later on this year. Whether he does reclassify into the 2020 class remains to be seen, but the Wildcats have placed a priority on Askew for all of the reasons that I just laid out. Defeating Arizona, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oregon and Villanova will not be easy.

In the frontcourt, Kentucky just hosted Isaiah Jackson for an official visit and left Lexington with a UK offer, while Lance Ware will take a visit there later this fall. Cliff Omoruyi is one to watch, just as Dawson Garcia, Greg Brown and Isaiah Todd are.

Barnes and TN on fire. Will this be best class in TN history come signing day? So much for #RetirementRick — Randall Holzberger (@rholzber1) September 9, 2019

