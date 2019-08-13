Twitter Tuesday: Auburn, Alabama, NC State, Indiana

In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans looks at the possibility that Auburn and Alabama will celebrate nationally-ranked classes, examines how NC State can leave its own mark this fall, identifies the programs to beat for Matt Cross and more.

Could you see Greg Brown, Walker Kessler, And Sharife Cooper All at auburn ? Could you see BJ recommitting there ? — Daunte 🛩 (@live2grindd) August 12, 2019

Sorry, but that just will not happen. First, B.J. Boston will not decommit. There has only been one prospect that has decommitted from Kentucky under John Calipari and that was last year with D.J. Jeffries, so odds are we will not see the Wildcats hit with a defection in back-to-back classes.

Auburn could have a strong run on the recruiting trail if everything lines up properly this fall. Boston’s travel teammate, Sharife Cooper is the likeliest of the bunch to commit. Walker Kessler has continued to sift through the recruiting process, with his next trip scheduled for Michigan, but at this point in time, the Tigers sit in a great spot.

Lastly, Greg Brown would be a major coup for Bruce Pearl’s bunch, but defeating Memphis, North Carolina and Texas may prove to be too difficult.

A Cooper and Kessler guard-big tandem would give the Tigers another chance at March glory, and I also would not be surprised if Auburn picked up another Rivals150 commitment or two.

Who do you think bama got a good chance to land? — NOV 13 (@_TROSS_) August 12, 2019

Alabama went all out this summer and pursued some of the nation's top high school talent. If the Crimson Tide do scratch out a five-star commitment, Nimari Burnett would seem to be the most likely. The do-it-all wing is a program-building type of recruit that would immediately infuse talent, toughness and versatility into Alabama's program. It will be difficult for the Crimson Tide to win out over Illinois, Michigan, Oregon and Stanford, among others, but Nate Oats’ crew can certainly do it.

From there, things are a little blurrier. If there is a dark horse for Earl Timberlake, it's Alabama. Oats' program is also a strong suitor for Colby Jones and Deivon Smith.

Five-star wing Josh Hall will not decide until the spring, but Alabama is in a good spot. While Montgomery, Ala., product Rongie Gordon has become a top target for the nearby SEC and ACC programs, the idea of playing for an in-state program has weighed on his mind.

While there's still a lot of work to be done, a trio of Burnett, Jones and Smith would be a phenomenal and, most importantly, attainable start for the Crimson Tide.

