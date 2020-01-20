Twitter torches Rob Lowe for wearing 'NFL' hat at 49ers vs. Packers

Rob Lowe just hopes both teams have fun.

The former star of the "West Wing" was present for the 49ers' NFC Championship Game tilt with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday -- mainly so FOX could hype is upcoming network drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" which premieres tonight. Lowe apparently had no dog in the fight, as he showed up in Santa Clara sporting a very nifty NFL logo hat.

hey Rob Lowe which team are you rooting for

"uhhh… the NFL" pic.twitter.com/BAdlRyk6gD

— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 20, 2020

Hey, who doesn't root for the success of a multi-billion-dollar company? The little guy has had his day.

As you might expect, Lowe took a social-media beating for the hat choice.

Like Tom Steyer, Rob Lowe is just here to say hi. pic.twitter.com/w6IMzulbZk — Adam Wren (@adamwren) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe ran out of TV networks to star in mediocre shows for so now he's just trying to make his next move. pic.twitter.com/txvSIDON4R — Sarah Jenkins (@sarahjenkinsxo) January 20, 2020

The guy next to Rob Lowe, "Sam Seaborn was the moral center of The West Wing staff and I can't believe you left that to do 6 episodes of The Lyon's Den." pic.twitter.com/qkWhzY98OW — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe doesn't look like he's a fed wearing a wire at all pic.twitter.com/z8F8Otf2Ga — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) January 20, 2020

"Glad Rob Lowe got my hat in the mail" pic.twitter.com/2I80523Swa — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 20, 2020

Ouch.

[RELATED: Fastest RB: Mostert sets mark]

With 49ers hammering the Packers into oblivion, Lowe's hat became the most interesting part of the game, something Sam Seaborn noticed while taking a break from writing speeches for President Bartlet.

I didn't expect my hat to be the most interesting part of this game! https://t.co/F54cTppe7C — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 20, 2020

That hat is the worst thing to happen to Lowe since "The Lyon's Den."

