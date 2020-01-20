Twitter torches Rob Lowe for wearing 'NFL' hat at 49ers vs. Packers

Josh Schrock

Rob Lowe just hopes both teams have fun.

The former star of the "West Wing" was present for the 49ers' NFC Championship Game tilt with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday -- mainly so FOX could hype is upcoming network drama "9-1-1: Lone Star" which premieres tonight. Lowe apparently had no dog in the fight, as he showed up in Santa Clara sporting a very nifty NFL logo hat.

Hey, who doesn't root for the success of a multi-billion-dollar company? The little guy has had his day. 

As you might expect, Lowe took a social-media beating for the hat choice.

Ouch.

With 49ers hammering the Packers into oblivion, Lowe's hat became the most interesting part of the game, something Sam Seaborn noticed while taking a break from writing speeches for President Bartlet.

That hat is the worst thing to happen to Lowe since "The Lyon's Den."

Twitter torches Rob Lowe for wearing 'NFL' hat at 49ers vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

