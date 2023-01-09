Twitter has thoughts about what Bears should do with No. 1 draft pick

The Chicago Bears have secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which has fans elated heading into an important offseason.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a plethora of options for what he can do with the No. 1 pick. But the general consensus among fans and experts is that Chicago will trade down.

After all, they don’t need a quarterback now that they’ve found their guy in Justin Fields. But there are a number of quarterback-needy teams that will be looking to move up to that top spot and pick the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

There are a number of scenarios that include the Bears trading back several times and acquiring players and picks. They could also choose to stay put in the top spot and draft a top defensive talent like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Heck, there’s even a scenario where they could trade back twice and still land Anderson or Carter (along with additional draft capital).

Here’s what Twitter believes the Bears should do with the first overall pick, which includes trading down nearly 100 percent of the time.

Chicago just simply CANNOT keep that #1 pick. Holes everywhere on the roster. The ONLY thing the Bears have right now is a franchise QB. Trade that #1 pick away to a QB needy team, get the HOUSE in return, and go build around Justin Fields. #DaBears — Sam Block (@theblockspot) January 8, 2023

The #Bears could trade back to 2 so the #Texans have their pick of QBs, then trade back again with the #Colts so they can get their QB… So many options now for Ryan Poles. — Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. (@wiltfongjr) January 8, 2023

Trade proposal: Titans give up Jeffery Simmons & their #10 pick to Bears for number one pick to draft Bryce Young. I kinda love it. I think Bryce Young will be a stud, Simmons is a beast but wants & deserves a massive contract. Titans are in rebuild mode now. Thoughts? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 8, 2023

Indy trade proposal… Buckner, Q Nelson and #5 to Bears for #1 pick.. Colts draft Young or Stroud

Ps .. Colts get rid of Ballard and Saturday https://t.co/a2SFraFAIQ — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 8, 2023

Colts at 4 is huge. Trade with them they take a QB. Houston takes a QB at 2. Cardinals take will Anderson or Jalen Carter. Bears take whoever the cardinals don’t take. Profit https://t.co/AQ5VbgbSBL — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) January 9, 2023

Basically, the Bears will play the Texans and Colts against one another. If the Texans are fine with either Young or Stroud, they'll bow out and let the Colts trade up. But if they really want Young, they'll deal with Poles. https://t.co/8agSMSQrzU — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) January 9, 2023

Texans/Colts are top priorities for trades to see what they are willing to offer (HUGE bonus that they are division rivals) Entertain Vegas if they are floating Adams or even Crosby in their trade packages https://t.co/b32RS11TaQ — Rick Hahn’s Burner (@RickHahnBurner) January 9, 2023

As a Bears fan my Dream Scenario is Bears get something out of Houston for first pick Then can trade back again with colts (maybe seattle Did they see enough of G Smith to make him QB1) & Still be able to land W Anderson (Tho I wouldnt be upset with T Wilson or M Murphy I guess) https://t.co/szMiYiNXkr — Cloudy Future (@CloudyFuture) January 9, 2023

Step 1. Trade with Texans so they can take whoever they want without getting jumped. Bears get 2nd and 12th picks overall

Texans get 1st pick Bears then open bidding on number 2 pick for whoever wants the next available QB — The Real Uncle Rico (@bear_down23) January 8, 2023

If the Bears stay at No.1, it has to be for a prospect at a premium position (pass rusher, OT). Could trade down, too. Team that wants to jump in front of Houston (for Bryce Young). Long time till the draft. Let’s see what Chicago does in free agency first. https://t.co/u43dJ9RQ3P — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) January 9, 2023

My DREAM Bears draft night: Bears trade #1 to Texans for #2, #33, Brandin Cooks and whatever else we can fleece them for. Then trade with Colts down to #5 for 28 y/o DeForrest Buckner, #36 & next year 2nd (or however much more we can fleece) Then take Edge Myles Murphy @ 5

😮‍💨 — DeeksView (@DeeksViewOG) January 9, 2023

The Texans might be forced to trade up to 1 with a divisional rival hot on their heels. There's a realistic chance the Bears could trade out of 1 to 2, then trade out again. It's going to be fun. https://t.co/muEAPtYhsn — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 9, 2023

The Plan: Step 1: Trade down with the Texans for pick 2, pick 12, and extras Step 2: Trade down with the Lions for pick 6, pick 17, and extras. Final Result: Bears get picks 6, 12, and 17, plus extras 😳 — Bear Down Report™️🐻⬇️🔊 (@BearDown_Report) January 8, 2023

New Bears trade down idea: Bears trade No. 1 to Texans for No. 2 and No. 12, then trade down again inside the top-10 for a future first (or two), a second, a third, etc. — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 9, 2023

Should they so choose: Colts have a clear advantage to trade up for #1 with Chicago: A) less draft capital to surrender to have to move up from #4 to #1, and B) Bears only drop a few spots, making Indy more attractive over other suitors. — Luke Schultheis (@LuckAtLuke) January 9, 2023

Bears can certainly take Will Anderson Jr. with No. 1 overall pick. He's worth the selection. Though the organization may not want to risk losing him. At the same time, the Bears MUST build around Justin Fields and have needs everywhere, which makes a trade-down tantalizing. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) January 9, 2023

Now the Texans have to trade a bunch of picks to Chicago to move up from 2 to 1 to get Bryce Young. 😳 — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 8, 2023

Panthers trade this years 9th overall pick a first next year and one other piece to the Bears, to move up to first overall and select Bryce Young calling it now ‼️‼️ — 💸 (@NReveaL_) January 9, 2023

Early #Bears #1 pick trade package Mock 1: Colts get- Bears No. 1 pick Bears get – WR Michael Pittman, Colts No. 4 pick, Colts 2nd Rd pick (35th), 4th Rd pick, 2024 future 1st Rd pick, 2024 future 2nd RD pick, 2025 1st RD pick Get a young WR & Anderson or Carter. — Miguel Flores (@THE_MFLORES) January 9, 2023

As of right now, I think the Colts have the most leverage of any team if Chicago want to trade out of #1 overall. Colts are high enough to where the Bears could still get one of Anderson/Carter, not to mention the connections between Chicago and Indy… — (4-12-1) TRADE UP SZN (@IndyColtsSZN) January 9, 2023

This is why the Bears are going to cash in. Houston likely goes QB. Arizona doesn't but could trade to someone who does. Indy needs to get to 1 to ensure Young/Stroud. Chi gets a mint to move to 4, still gets Anderson or Carter. Today was huge for them. https://t.co/YHUCLmOd4F — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) January 9, 2023

Don't discount the Titans. Vrable is in charge now and coaches tend to get way more aggressive than GMs with trades.#Bears https://t.co/cYhqHuGolZ — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) January 8, 2023

The Texans winning means that for the next 4+ months Panthers fans are going to war on here over whether to trade a king’s ransom to the Bears for the No. 1 pick. I cannot wait to take part in that hell. 🙃 — Julian Council (@JulianCouncil) January 8, 2023

The #Titans should do everything in their power to trade with the Bears for the 1st Overall Pick and draft Bryce Young — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) January 8, 2023

The Bears can trade down and still end up with Will Anderson or Jalen Carter + have the most cap space in the league. That team could be really fun next year. — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 8, 2023

Dream scenario Bears trade with Texans for 2 and 10 Bears trade with Raiders for 7 and Adams Bears have 7, 10, and Adams — Tyler (@RegionRat14) January 8, 2023

Don’t trade back bears. Draft Jalen Carter. — TND (@TNDTweets) January 8, 2023

*With the 1st overall pick in the NFL draft, the Chicago Bears trade to Indianapolis for all the picks in the world* — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) January 8, 2023

Realistically though: use 49ers-Bears as reference. Trade 1 for 2, 3rd, 4th and 2024 3rd. Then trade 2 for 10th, two 2nds, 3rd and a 2024 1st. End result: 2023

10th overall

Two extra 2nd rounders

Two extra 3rd rounders

One extra 4th 2024:

Extra 1st

Extra 3rd BEAR DOWN! — Bryce (@BryceSnape) January 9, 2023

If I’m the bears the Colts are my number 1 team to trade up with cause then you can still draft Carter or Anderson while getting a bunch of picks if the Colts and Texans go with a combination of Stroud and Young — Junior 🇲🇽🇺🇸🏆🏆 (@713ToThe281_) January 9, 2023

The Bears options: 1. Trade Justin Fields and take a QB.

2. Trade down and pick up a bunch more draft capital to help support Fields.

3. Take best non-QB on their board. Option 3 would be an enormous waste of opportunity. — Mike Herndon (@MikeHerndonNFL) January 8, 2023

Bears will now trade the number 1 pick to a desperate team who needs Young and use the extra picks/players they get to build a team around Fields, works out for them nicely Texans really blew their future to beat the Colts 💀 — Colin (@IntroSpecktive) January 8, 2023

The Bears will likely trade down once…they COULD trade down TWICE, stay in the top 10 and pick up ALL the things on top of their 100m in cap space in 2023. — Al Smizzle (@AlZeidenfeld) January 8, 2023

Since the Bears have the first pick of the draft and seemingly have their QB in Justin Fields, should Panthers' GM Scott Fitterer put a deal together for the top pick? He has ammunition with the 9th overall pick and two second-round picks after the McCaffrey trade. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 8, 2023

The bears have about the best draft scenario I've ever seen. I don't see that there any way that can’t trade down twice, get a haul, and still get 1 of the best players in the draft. Only 2 out of the top 4 teams need a qb? Good lord how could they f this up? @LivinSports pic.twitter.com/APdOjtIj11 — Ralph LaRo (@LaroSos1) January 9, 2023

Best case scenario for the Bears is Houston absolutely loves Young and is willing to give up a haul to trade up for him and a 2nd team absolutely loves Stroud and is willing to give up a haul for him and we end up with something like 4 1st rounders and multiple 2nds. — Doug Thonus (@Doug_Thonus) January 9, 2023

I also think this Bears pick could be for sale early on (doesn't mean they will trade early or even trade at all, but yeah). Especially if they want to consider options like acquiring a No. 1 WR via trade too. Overall point: they have tons of options now. Thank you, Texans. — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) January 8, 2023

Bears are 100% trading out of 1. I don't think they trade out of Top 5. Colts and Seattle are most likely IMO. The funniest outcome will be if Houston feels the need to trade up back to 1 for their guy. Lol…could be a costly win today Texans. #Colts #ColtsNation — Horse Shoe (@4theShoe) January 8, 2023

