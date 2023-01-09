Twitter has thoughts about what Bears should do with No. 1 draft pick

Alyssa Barbieri
·10 min read

The Chicago Bears have secured the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, which has fans elated heading into an important offseason.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has a plethora of options for what he can do with the No. 1 pick. But the general consensus among fans and experts is that Chicago will trade down.

After all, they don’t need a quarterback now that they’ve found their guy in Justin Fields. But there are a number of quarterback-needy teams that will be looking to move up to that top spot and pick the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

There are a number of scenarios that include the Bears trading back several times and acquiring players and picks. They could also choose to stay put in the top spot and draft a top defensive talent like Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia’s Jalen Carter. Heck, there’s even a scenario where they could trade back twice and still land Anderson or Carter (along with additional draft capital).

Here’s what Twitter believes the Bears should do with the first overall pick, which includes trading down nearly 100 percent of the time.

