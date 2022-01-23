Twitter takes its shots with Aaron Rodgers jabs after Packers’ upset loss

After the 49ers sent the Packers packing with a shocking 13-10 upset that was more about Green Bay’s abysmal special teams than anything Aaron Rodgers did or didn’t do, social media was all over the Packers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback nonetheless.

It probably had something to do with Rodgers’ interesting year, in which he initially questioned his own commitment to his team and then performed at an MVP level for the most part, but it really had to do with the COVID conspiracy theories Rodgers frequently espoused on the Pat McAfee Show, and in a recent interview with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenberg.

“I don’t want to apologize for being myself,” Rodgers told Van Valkenberg. “I just want to be myself.”

All well and good, but after that playoff loss, Twitter was all about the Rodgers jokes — as they say, freedom of speech does not immunize one from consequence.

Aaron Rodgers is being silenced by a grand special teams conspiracy — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) January 23, 2022

Two straight Packers seasons ruined by Aaron Rodgers not getting a shot, wow pic.twitter.com/jY5GVqBRyk — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) November 5, 2021

Rush Lambeau

Breitbart Starr

Throw Rogan. Those the best ill see. Period. — The Heehee Ni**a Screaming (@TheDiorHomie) January 23, 2022

Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) January 23, 2022

1}I bet if Aaron Rodgers put as much time into football as he did doing his own Covid-19 research have would have won. 2} Did Rodgers consult Joe Rogan on this game plan. 3} When will @AaronRodgers12 publish his covid research? i think he has plenty of time now. — An Idiot with a Moto (@Moto_Sapien) January 23, 2022

Editor’s note from the original piece:⁣ The CDC study found that in a group of 1.2M people who were fully vaccinated between Dec 2020 and Oct 2021, 36 of them had a death associated with COVID-19 — and that of those 36 people, 28, or about 78%, had at least 4 of 8 risk factors — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2022

Great QB. Also an idiot. Conspiracy pushing fool. He does harm to people that trust him due to his position. Aaron Rodgers Blasts President Joe Biden Over Covid Vaccine https://t.co/q6KrVBkyeD — Jumbo Elliott (@JumboElliott76) January 22, 2022

Aaron Rodgers beat Covid, and lost to Jimmy Garoppolo… We need to start vaccinating people against Jimmy Garopplo immediately. — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) January 23, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised to see @AaronRodgers12 retire after this and start his next gig at Fox News. But, he’d have to follow COVID guidelines to enter the building. pic.twitter.com/njfbDAFKE6 — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) January 23, 2022

This is Aaron Rodgers most disappointing loss of the Moderna era. #SFvsGB — Jim Mullin (@Jim_MullinTSN) January 23, 2022

