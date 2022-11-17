Twitter Takeaways from Iowa’s gritty road victory at Seton Hall

How about that for a big road victory!

Just three games into the season, Iowa has defeated a solidly notable opponent in the Big East’s Seton Hall. They were dominant defensively, really throwing their opponents off of their game despite being on the road.

The Pirates shot under 36% from the field, and had double the turnovers (16) as Iowa. For most of the first half, Seton Hall looked absolutely unable to score. That really aided an Iowa offense that struggled a bit early on to score as well.

Thankfully, they did pick it up on the back of a Kris Murray 29 point performance. That matched Murray’s career high as he finished 10-of-20 from the floor and drained a trio of 3-pointers.

They don’t look like they are in midseason form yet, but Iowa showed a ton of exciting things against Seton Hall. There was excitement about their defensive potential heading into the season, and they locked down tonight. Filip Rebraca in particular was a force on the interior, Tony Perkins pestering the Pirates as well.

It is a win that can prove to be big come the end of the season, and here are the top social media reactions.

What Happened?!

Cannot wait to watch a real coach in Shaheen absolutely dominate fraud Fran McCaffrey tonight. Hall are absolutely terrific defensively. — BIG MAN ON CAMPUS (@JeffNadu) November 16, 2022

Were His Eyes Closed Though?

Kris Murray 20+ points with his eyes closed — Ronny Doitche Jr. (@imcale98) November 16, 2022

The Starting Five

Representing for the New Hawkeye

Iowa has now announced the signing of NJ big man Ladji Dembele and lists him at 6-9, 250. Fran McCaffery: “We love his game. He has skill. He can shoot. He can run. He’s bouncy. He’s physical. I believe he is a great fit with the other three players that we have in this class." — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 17, 2022

Now, Where Have I Seen This Before?

"NO NOT THIS GUY!"

No No No!

A 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙢 on the glass 😤@FRebraca's first half:

5 pts | 7 reb | 2 blks | 1 ast | 1 stl #Hawkeyes https://t.co/r7voxQbXaP — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 17, 2022

Kris Murray Was HOOPING!

He's a Grown Man!

AND-ONE!

Gritty Road Dub

A Star is Born

Dominance on the Road

FINAL: Iowa 83, Seton Hall 67

–Murray 29 pts (ties career high), 11 rebs

–Rebraca 10 pts, 11 rebs

–Perkins 18 pts, 5 asts

–P. McCaffery 11 pts, 5 rebs

–Iowa 28-33 FTs, 19-21 (90.5%) in 2nd half A terrific, dominant road win for the Hawkeyes (3-0). — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) November 17, 2022

Constantly Replenishing

In 2020, Fran McCaffery lost Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, and CJ Fredrick. In 2021, he lost Keegan Murray. Iowa's product hasn't changed. As underrated as any non "blue blood" program in terms of annually replenishing talent. https://t.co/Biet8AVfYU — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) November 17, 2022

Louder for the People in the Back!

🗣 𝗟𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/muNIVCpznO — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) November 17, 2022

