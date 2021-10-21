Twitter can’t believe this odd reaction from Bears-Packers ref when Justin Fields called timeout

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
In this article:
To say the officiating in last week’s Bears-Packers game was horrendous would be an understatement, and that’s an argument that can be made for both sides.

While the officiating wasn’t the reason the Bears lost to the Packers, it did play a big part in the halting of momentum and/or drives for Chicago. The most notable was a no-call when Green Bay went offsides and Justin Fields took a deep shot that was intercepted. Not only was there no call, but the interception stood halting a drive where the Bears had a chance to go up 14-0.

But that was far from the only bad call, another one coming when Fields called for a timeout only to draw a delay of game penalty.

Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic caught an interesting angle of referee Brad Rogers’ reaction to Fields calling a timeout. And Rogers’ reaction was, uh, something else.

Rogers appears to shrug in response to Fields calling a timeout. Later when Fields asks for an explanation, he held up his hand to say, there’s nothing to discuss.

While this call wasn’t the reason the Bears lost to the Packers — it was the fact they managed just 14 points — it was another example of just how poor the officiating in last Sunday’s game was.

Twitter was a combination of confused and outraged about Rogers’ reaction when Fields called timeout, only to be denied and given a delay of game penalty.

