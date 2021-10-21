Twitter can’t believe this odd reaction from Bears-Packers ref when Justin Fields called timeout

To say the officiating in last week’s Bears-Packers game was horrendous would be an understatement, and that’s an argument that can be made for both sides.

While the officiating wasn’t the reason the Bears lost to the Packers, it did play a big part in the halting of momentum and/or drives for Chicago. The most notable was a no-call when Green Bay went offsides and Justin Fields took a deep shot that was intercepted. Not only was there no call, but the interception stood halting a drive where the Bears had a chance to go up 14-0.

But that was far from the only bad call, another one coming when Fields called for a timeout only to draw a delay of game penalty.

Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic caught an interesting angle of referee Brad Rogers’ reaction to Fields calling a timeout. And Rogers’ reaction was, uh, something else.

When Fields asked for an explanation after the delay of game was called, Rogers pretty much gave him a “talk to the hand.” pic.twitter.com/UrXEX9thbN — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) October 21, 2021

Rogers appears to shrug in response to Fields calling a timeout. Later when Fields asks for an explanation, he held up his hand to say, there’s nothing to discuss.

While this call wasn’t the reason the Bears lost to the Packers — it was the fact they managed just 14 points — it was another example of just how poor the officiating in last Sunday’s game was.

Twitter was a combination of confused and outraged about Rogers’ reaction when Fields called timeout, only to be denied and given a delay of game penalty.

definitely a normal reaction when a quarterback calls timeout pic.twitter.com/yLW3kjaSuE — dave (@runbackdave) October 21, 2021

Ref was like pic.twitter.com/lGr7Rt4xbU — illwill (Light Skin but I'm still a Dark….) (@79illwill) October 21, 2021

Might as well give em green and gold jerseys during these games 😒 — Bears Fan Pete (@Bears_Fan_Pete) October 21, 2021

Fields reacts like somebody waved him off. The other ref behind Fields' left starts to move in like there's a TO. Really odd looking all around. Doesn't the NFL provide explanations for plays like this or is that kept private with the Bears? — Robert (@Columbos_Dog) October 21, 2021

Which is a penalty. So call it. Just pure ineptitude by the refs this game. — thetreat (@thetreat) October 21, 2021

This is genuinely bizarre behavior from a ref. https://t.co/YuPErA0YCz — Filip (@The_AngrySerb) October 21, 2021

I’m not gonna sit here and say the #Bears would have won if things like this didn’t happen.

I will say, though, that it would have made things a whole lot more challenging for both teams. https://t.co/kZAwDQwyQd — Ryan Mathews (@RMathews27) October 21, 2021

Ref literally just said “Nah.” https://t.co/bgbPgAbPP4 — Pat Hunt (@PatHuntJr) October 21, 2021

WTF IS THIS MAN https://t.co/oO01lTx6N7 — Mo (@MoMonneyyy) October 21, 2021

The fix was in https://t.co/VADk8LaUGO — Mostradamus (@Musachaudhry) October 21, 2021

Legitimately the worst reffed game I’ve ever seen in my life. Refs ruined momentum of several Bears drives https://t.co/zJMXJkDzVQ — Leah's Dad (@BiggPapi_Ortiz) October 21, 2021

Fireable offense https://t.co/wKR7Oeq9ca — El Aye aka Bobby Beige (@SwahiliSamurai) October 21, 2021

This is super weird. https://t.co/HRlfGAywDn — Evan Altman (@DEvanAltman) October 21, 2021

No conspiracies or anything, just an absolute horrendous day at the office for this crew. I'd imagine they won't be considered for playoff duty https://t.co/MhZkmSIE3i — 👑 King Artie 👑 (@Artie_Thinks) October 21, 2021

this is…uh…pretty ridiculous https://t.co/1753ewVMZp — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) October 21, 2021

Just blows me away how bad the refs were. https://t.co/sBBxAcW4nx — Alex Jednachowski (@Aye_Jay_Jed) October 21, 2021

Bears fans need to let this one go. It’s very clear what happened here. The ref did everything he was supposed to: -Fields called timeout

-Ref looked at Rodgers

-Rodgers said no

-Ref didn’t give us the timeout. Ref was just doing his job by the book. Stop complaining. https://t.co/sx9FK18dfV — Kahleah Copper Stan Account (@CHIcouchcoach) October 21, 2021

I just want to know how many millions of dollars are funneled from the greenbaypackers to NFL officials https://t.co/X9gX97nJva — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) October 21, 2021

I would think even the most hardened Packer fans can agree that this is ridiculous. https://t.co/Q9LwXsJG90 — 𝖏𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖓 𝖋𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖉𝖘 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓 𝖆𝖈𝖈𝖙 🎃 ジョン (@xJohnNeave) October 21, 2021

I am NOT a referee blamer. The Bears would have lost Sunday despite the bad calls on both sides. BUT this crew had a ROUGH day. It would be cool if there was some kind of accountability for when things go this wrong. https://t.co/fCR1FhWK0Z — Brandon Wayne Divan (@BDIV25) October 21, 2021

If someone over at @NFLOfficiating could explain this for us, that would be great. 🙄😒🧐 https://t.co/WblukTtzJb — Chris (@LAallDaBears) October 21, 2021

Looks like this simulation is glitching again. Someone blow into the cartridge and see if it fixes it. https://t.co/SY1BrmQ7wR — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) October 21, 2021

Seriously the ref said uhh no you're getting a penalty https://t.co/BlnraXHauz — Yeah So What Did You Place Today? (@Kwiet7) October 21, 2021

Still haven’t stopped thinking about this. And the offsides that didn’t get called when Fields threw a pick on what should’ve been a free play. Easily the worst officiated game in recent memory. https://t.co/IhyKWii0e1 — CoryFeldpouch (@CoryFeldpouch) October 21, 2021

Did he not understand the hand motion? https://t.co/goJOJkMXPf — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) October 21, 2021

still crazy to me how qb calls a timeout n a ref just shrugs like nun happened… https://t.co/WmWH1WAJzD — VVSVICK (@VickNoMichael) October 21, 2021

I would never say the Bears lost because of officiating but this is egregious. Critical time out on a potential scoring drive and you give a 🤷🏻‍♂️. Tbf tho the Bears are the worst team out of time out in the history of football so it probably didn’t make a difference. https://t.co/Co9h5KNcqW — LucasOnTap (@LucasOnTap) October 21, 2021

Refs need to be fined every time they mess up badly like this. Practically every profession has consequences for when you mess up. Not if you’re a ref https://t.co/YfI9TyrT24 — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) October 21, 2021

1

1