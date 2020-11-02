Twitter can’t believe how little Titans gave up in Desmond King trade

Mike Moraitis

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly acquired defensive back Desmond King II in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, one day before the NFL trade deadline hits.

The Titans desperately needed help in their secondary after a horrid first seven games of the season, and King certainly qualifies as such.

According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive back owns the highest grade among slot corners since 2017, and is tied for the highest grade among all cornerbacks in that same span.

And he only cost the Titans a sixth-round pick.

Once Adoree’ Jackson gets back (hopefully in Week 9), the Titans will have a much more formidable secondary than the one the team is currently running out there.

Jackson and Malcolm Butler will be manning the boundary, while King will provide an elite hand in the middle. Of course, King will have to go through extensive COVID-19 protocols and likely won’t be available until Week 10.

Upon learning of the deal, Twitter couldn’t believe that an elite talent like King only cost the Titans a sixth-round pick — and we couldn’t agree more.