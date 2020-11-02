Twitter can’t believe how little Titans gave up in Desmond King trade

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly acquired defensive back Desmond King II in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, one day before the NFL trade deadline hits.

The Titans desperately needed help in their secondary after a horrid first seven games of the season, and King certainly qualifies as such.

According to Pro Football Focus, the defensive back owns the highest grade among slot corners since 2017, and is tied for the highest grade among all cornerbacks in that same span.

And he only cost the Titans a sixth-round pick.

Once Adoree’ Jackson gets back (hopefully in Week 9), the Titans will have a much more formidable secondary than the one the team is currently running out there.

Jackson and Malcolm Butler will be manning the boundary, while King will provide an elite hand in the middle. Of course, King will have to go through extensive COVID-19 protocols and likely won’t be available until Week 10.

Upon learning of the deal, Twitter couldn’t believe that an elite talent like King only cost the Titans a sixth-round pick — and we couldn’t agree more.

Titans snagging Desmond King for a cheap late round draft pick is Xmas in November for them. You can make a good case that King is the best slot defender in football, and the Titans slot CB spot this year has been a mess. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) November 2, 2020





Only a 6th round pick for Desmond King? that's great value for the #Titans, I guess the #Chargers just wanted to unload him. https://t.co/6oamhVT3O8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2020





a sixth for desmond king is just absurd — not convinced you wouldn't get a better comp pick if you just let him walk — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) November 2, 2020





Desmond King is 25 y/o, an 11-year difference from Joseph. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 as a corner, and he has four punt return touchdowns in his career. This is a player who can help the #Titans immediately in several different ways. This team just got a lot better. — Luke Worsham (@luke_worsham) November 2, 2020





For a sixth round pick I'm trading for Desmond King even if I don't have a need for him at all just so another team I might face in the playoffs doesn't have him. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 2, 2020





Is this the POLICE? I WOULD LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY#DesmondKing #Titans — ⚔️ The Irish Titans ⚔️ (@irish_titans) November 2, 2020





The Titans acquired a 6th-round pick from the Jags for Kamalei Correa earlier this season. Now the team sends a 6th to LAC for a 2018 All-Pro corner in Desmond King. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/d9ORj8d71Q — Jack Gentry (@jackagentry) November 2, 2020





A more trust worthy trio of Desmond King, Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson allows #Titans to dial up more blitzes to help create a pass rush. Kenny Vaccaro was really effective at times blitzing this season. They can also play more man defense which helps. It's a good deal. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) November 2, 2020





Desmond King for a 6th rounder? LFG!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝓝𝓲𝓬𝓴 ⚔️ 5-2 (@FeedKingHenry) November 2, 2020



