Twitter swarms Aaron Rodgers surrounding picture of tattoo on his Instagram

Twitter stays winning for the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unveiled his new tattoo on his Instagram. The design features four quadrants in a circle with face-to-face lions, body of water and an eye overlooking it all.

Rodgers said this in the post's caption: "There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry."

The four-time NFL MVP just signed the largest NFL contract heading into the 2022 season north of $50 million per year over the next three years.

With the Bears heading into full rebuild mode, Rodgers looks to beat up on the NFC North for years to come behind the astrology-backed philosophy of his fresh ink.

However, Twitter stays winning over the quarterback after his newest look.

I found Aaron Rodgers explaining his tattoo pic.twitter.com/oI85sAN0R8 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) July 6, 2022

