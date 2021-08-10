Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene For Spreading Vaccine Misinformation

Twitter has suspended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for one week after she violated the platform’s rules with misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

The Georgia congresswoman tweeted Monday that the Food and Drug Administration “should not approve the covid vaccines.”

“These vaccines are failing and do not reduce the spread of the virus and neither do masks,” Greene wrote. “There are too many reports of infection and spread of COVID-19 among vaccinated people.”

The vaccines available in the U.S. — which are all effective at protecting people from serious illness or death — have been granted emergency use authorization, and the FDA is moving toward full authorization.

Twitter told HuffPost on Tuesday that Greene’s account would “be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.” Read-only mode means other users can still “see and engage with the account,” according to Twitter’s Help Center. In this case, however, the company has made it so that other users cannot reply or like the tweet.

Twitter also labeled the tweet with a violation warning “in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy.”

Greene’s latest missive comes as little surprise, as the lawmaker has been a vocal opponent of mask mandates and other efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. She has made extreme claims about COVID-19 protocols, including comparing mask mandates in the House of Representatives to the Holocaust.

This Twitter suspension comes in the wake of others earlier this year.

One suspension happened in January, after Greene shared conspiracy theories pertaining to the U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia. Twitter banned her for 12 hours because the election fraud claim had been “disputed” and it posed “a risk of violence.”

A second suspension happened in July, when Greene falsely claimed that COVID-19 is only dangerous for obese people and those over 65 years of age. Twitter once again suspended her account for 12 hours and labeled the tweet “misleading.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

