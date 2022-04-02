Twitter has strong reactions to Patriots trading for DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots acquired Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

In doing so, the Patriots added another weapon to their wide receiver group. With New England looking for a top wide receiver option, Parker could fill that void.

Parker tallied 40 catches for 515 yards and two touchdowns last season. He was a key complementary weapon for the Miami Dolphins. Now that the Dolphins have loaded up wide receiver with the addition of Tyreek Hill, Parker gets a chance to write a new story with New England.

Twitter was abuzz with reactions regarding the Parker trade. We take a look at some of the best ones here.

Devante Parker, welcome home — NB (@Nanapredictions) April 2, 2022

Watch DeVante Parker go to the Patriots and never get injured again. — Snoop Joshy Josh (@JoshMarino420) April 2, 2022

The Devante Parker trade is dope and I am excited for it. Underrated player, not expensive. Will develop. Chess not checkers my friends. #patsnation — kara lee (@itmekaralee) April 2, 2022

DeVante Parker went from Tua to right-handed Tua — Douglas Ford Hater (@DortYork) April 2, 2022

sad to see Devante parker go to the patriots — FadedChipGod999 (@FadedChipGod111) April 2, 2022

Devante Parker was my favorite active player on the dolphins. I wish he stayed healthy but I wish him the best in New England… Wish the worst for the pats still tho — Hendrixx (@NoMoLoveLetters) April 2, 2022

Love the Devante Parker move for the pats. — Rainmaker (@rainmaker207) April 2, 2022

DeVante Parker is everything Pats fans thought they were getting with N’Keal Harry — Ryan Doyle (@TheReal_Doyle) April 2, 2022

DeVante Parker now plays for an actual quarterback, not tua or ryan fitzpatrick — Sri ⭐ (Offseason Bound) (48-30) (@DADDYMACSZN) April 2, 2022

“I want DeVante Parker” pic.twitter.com/0FC4uWPA7v — Talk Football To Me 🏈 (@iSweetHrt) April 2, 2022

The 2019 finale, when the Dolphins shocked the Patriots in a result that cost New England a first-round playoff bye, was a DeVante Parker masterpiece (8 for 137) against a top cornerback in Stephon Gilmore. If the Patriots can get that from Parker … — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 2, 2022

Welcome to New England DeVante Parker🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tG15Gk7gK2 — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) April 2, 2022

Patriots exhausted options at receiver. Had exploratory talks with Odell Beckham and looked at several other free agent wideouts. In the end, DeVante Parker’s pedigree and manageable salary ($5.6M this year) was appealing to New England. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 2, 2022

Back in 2019, the lone full season of DeVante Parker’s career, he caught 72 passes for over 1,200 yards and nine TDs. His quarterback that year was Ryan Fitzpatrick. His offensive coordinator that year was former Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who ran a NE-style offense. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 2, 2022

