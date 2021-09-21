Twitter still can’t get enough of this insane TD pass from Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers took the lead and never looked back when quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a strike down the seam to tight end Robert Tonyan for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter of “Monday Night Football” against the Detroit Lions.

The touchdown pass – Rodgers’ third of the contest – gave the Packers a 21-17 lead. Matt LaFleur’s team went on to win, 35-17, and Rodgers threw four total touchdown passes.

Even on Tuesday morning, Twitter users can’t get enough of Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Tonyan. The All-22 angle really shows the magnitude of difficulty and impressiveness of the velocity and accuracy. He anticipated the opening in the coverage perfectly and zipped it past the defender, and Tonyan made the catch in stride for six. There’s nothing like a laser beam up the seam to beat a Cover-2, right Twitter?