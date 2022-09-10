Twitter speechless after Carlos Alcaraz-Frances Tiafoe semifinal duel in US Open
Four hours and 19 minutes later, a victor emerged.
No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz outlasted No. 22 Frances Tiafoe in the second semifinal on Friday of the men’s bracket at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Tiafoe won the opening set 7(8)-6(6) before Alcaraz rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-1. It wasn’t looking good for the 24-year-old Tiafoe entering the fourth set, but somehow he managed to force a fifth and final set after winning again via tiebreaker 7(7)-6(5).
In the end, Alcaraz’s heroics proved to be too much for Tiafoe to overcome, as the 19-year-old Spaniard won the last set 6-3.
In a game that had notable spectators like Michelle Obama in attendance, it’s not a matchup that anyone will forget anytime soon as the future of tennis looks to be in safe hands with these two emanating youngsters.
The Alcarez-Tiafoe battle had Twitter in awe. Here are some of the best reactions:
What a freaking match. Kudos to Alcarez and Tiafoe
— trey wingo (@wingoz) September 10, 2022
Carlos Alcaraz is only 19. Incredible talent and composure. Heâ€™s going to win a lot of majors.
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) September 10, 2022
I'm sure Alcaraz already has tons of hype but for a casual like me that was a star-making 48 hours (and still has the final!). He's a monster and so much fun to watch at just 19. Excited as a sports fan to see the heights he can reach.
Tiafoe run was awesome too. I'm a fan now.
— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) September 10, 2022
Grand slam titles are in order for both Tiafoe and Alcaraz. The future of tennis is in good hands.
— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 10, 2022
Alcaraz's entire chest x-ray is dog pic.twitter.com/ngfuCVgnMB
— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 10, 2022
Michelle Obama is all of us during this Tiafoe - Alcaraz thriller #USOpen pic.twitter.com/h0xJ9CWUSR
— Nikhil (@NikkoGo) September 10, 2022
The longest run by an American man at the US Open since 2006.
Thank you, @FTiafoe ðŸ¤.
Alcaraz is unbelievable. #usopen
— Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) September 10, 2022
Spain having Alcaraz AND Nadal is a freakinâ€™ cheat code
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) September 10, 2022
"i will come back and i will win this thing one day."
-francis tiafoe ðŸ
— Dan Favale (@danfavale) September 10, 2022
Alcaraz, playing for his first ever Grand Slam title, will meet No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway in the final on Sunday.