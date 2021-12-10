Twitter sounds off as Alabama WR Jameson Williams doesn’t win Biletnikoff Award

AJ Spurr
·3 min read
In this article:
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may only be in his first season with the program after transferring from Ohio State, where he spent two years, but his impact has been felt all across the country.

In 2021, Williams has put up 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns on 68 receptions.

The junior receiver has catapulted himself into first-round projections for the upcoming 2022 NFL draft and has been recognized by the SEC, NCAA and national awards.

One award Williams was up for was the Biletnikoff award, which recognizes the best pass-catcher in college football.

He was a finalist alongside Jordan Addison of Pittsburgh and David Bell of Purdue.

Addison was named the award recipient and Twitter immediately began sounding off.

The Pittsburgh receiver has 1,479 an 17 touchdowns on 93 receptions – 34 more yards and two more touchdowns than Williams with 25 more catches.

