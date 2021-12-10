Twitter sounds off as Alabama WR Jameson Williams doesn’t win Biletnikoff Award

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams may only be in his first season with the program after transferring from Ohio State, where he spent two years, but his impact has been felt all across the country.

In 2021, Williams has put up 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns on 68 receptions.

The junior receiver has catapulted himself into first-round projections for the upcoming 2022 NFL draft and has been recognized by the SEC, NCAA and national awards.

One award Williams was up for was the Biletnikoff award, which recognizes the best pass-catcher in college football.

He was a finalist alongside Jordan Addison of Pittsburgh and David Bell of Purdue.

Addison was named the award recipient and Twitter immediately began sounding off.

The Pittsburgh receiver has 1,479 an 17 touchdowns on 93 receptions – 34 more yards and two more touchdowns than Williams with 25 more catches.

Jameson Williams reacts to the CFB awards on his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/uZIAKD9C6P — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) December 10, 2021

Full disclosure II: I voted for Jameson Williams in the Biletnikoff Award. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 10, 2021

Can’t wait for Jameson Williams to prove why he deserved the Biletnikoff in the Playoffs soon — Adam Weil (@AdamWeil22) December 10, 2021

Not only were Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba not finalists for the Biletnikoff Award, but Jameson Williams didn’t even win it, and he was clearly the most deserving. Post-season awards continue to make a joke of college football 🤦‍♂️ — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 10, 2021

Jameson Williams is the BEST WR in college football. Idk how many times I have to say this#RollTide #JamoGotRobbed pic.twitter.com/NiwLubqR9P — Alabama Rydeouts  (@MarvinBama16) December 10, 2021

And now Jameson Williams got screwed out of the Biletnikoff Award.. Alabama fatigue has officially hit the national media.. oh.. and Alabama by 50 now over Cincinnati due to this rat position . #Alabama #RollTide — Tyler (@tyler_myname) December 10, 2021

What I would give to watch Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave or Jameson Williams play in the ACC for a team with zero other NFL prospects at Offensive Skill. They would have 3,000 yards 😂😂😂#Idiots — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) December 10, 2021

People robbing Will Anderson and Jameson Williams out of awards are the same ones that thought Zach Wilson throwing against air at his pro day was the greatest thing of all time — Lunden (@LundenRTR) December 10, 2021

How’d Jameson Williams not win the Biletnikoff? Was 1 on my ballot (and should’ve been in every voter who watched CFB this season) — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 10, 2021

Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award off the backs of having big numbers vs the terrible secondaries that were Western Michigan, New Hampshire and Virginia. He scored 10 of his 17 touchdowns vs those 3 teams. Jameson Williams was clearly better vs better opponents. — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 10, 2021

Again so we not giving even the Biletnikoff to Jamo either tonight wow the disrespect is real. No one can tell me Jordan Addison is better than Jameson Williams smh — Terry Truss (@InGodITruss1) December 10, 2021

Jameson Williams was robbed. — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) December 10, 2021

“Jameson Williams was robbed.” pic.twitter.com/WM6RJ5v5Iy — Saturday Down South (@SatDownSouth) December 10, 2021

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.