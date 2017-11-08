Twitter has, somehow, made the Yankees even more insufferable

If you use Twitter, you know that the 140-character limit for tweets is no more. Recently the social media platform began rolling out a new, 280-character limit. As of yesterday, everyone has it.

I’m of two minds about it. There are a lot of things I’d like to tweet that don’t lend themselves to 140 characters and, often, a bit more space would’ve been welcome. At the same time, the 140-character limit did force you to be concise and witty, and there was a certain value to that. I can’t decide if I’ll use all that extra space or if I’ll try to keep it brief.

The Yankees aren’t unsure about how to use the extra space. They decided to use it in the most Yankees way possible:

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923 Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017





Cout ‘da rings, baby.

Credit to the football Yankees for trying something similar earlier:

Finally! Enough characters to count all of Tom’s wins.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

Hey @Twitter, can we get some more characters? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017





No word when the Lakers, Red Wings and Crimson Tide will weigh in.

UPDATE: Some winners were tweeting like this a long time ago:

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016





