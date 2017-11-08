Twitter has, somehow, made the Yankees even more insufferable

Craig Calcaterra

If you use Twitter, you know that the 140-character limit for tweets is no more. Recently the social media platform began rolling out a new, 280-character limit. As of yesterday, everyone has it.

I’m of two minds about it. There are a lot of things I’d like to tweet that don’t lend themselves to 140 characters and, often, a bit more space would’ve been welcome. At the same time, the 140-character limit did force you to be concise and witty, and there was a certain value to that. I can’t decide if I’ll use all that extra space or if I’ll try to keep it brief.

The Yankees aren’t unsure about how to use the extra space. They decided to use it in the most Yankees way possible:


Cout ‘da rings, baby.

Credit to the football Yankees for trying something similar earlier:


No word when the Lakers, Red Wings and Crimson Tide will weigh in.

UPDATE: Some winners were tweeting like this a long time ago: