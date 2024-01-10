Twitter and social media ignite as legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retires

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s head coach, Nick Saban, is retiring, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Saban took over Alabama’s program in 2007 and just completed his 17th season with the program.

Saban, who is 72, has built a dominant program at Alabama and won six national titles and established a legacy to be proud of. Saban will go down as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time.

Saban was asked earlier this season when he appeared on ESPN’s College Game Day about his possible retirement plans and said, “I’ve always said if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I’m not there yet.”

One of the greatest runs in college football history is over. Nick Saban informed his team today that he's retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national championships at Alabama and one at LSU. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 10, 2024

College football fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their thoughts of Saban’s retirement.

Twitter/X reacts to Nick Saban retirement

Alabama fans took to X to thank Nick Saban for his time with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban has officially retired



Thank you for everything you’ve done for the University of Alabama 🐘❤️



You’re the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/5eruHx8Rjb — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) January 10, 2024

There are entirely too many to choose from, but here are some of our favorite Nick Saban moments.



🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/6vZ68sUN9w — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban. My coach. My governor. My GOAT 🐐 Thanks for 17 years of pride and excellence @AlabamaFTBL 🐘 pic.twitter.com/oEIWVSt5eJ — Geechi (@ThatDakari) January 10, 2024

There will never be another Nick Saban

pic.twitter.com/JcDfbYMA3V — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban is one of the best to ever do it:



🐐 7 National championships (6 w/ Bama, 1 w/ LSU)

🐐 5x SEC COY awards

🐐 297 career wins (5th all-time)



28 years of greatness pic.twitter.com/WlEGUFYXz6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2024

College Football fans were quick to poke fun at the Saban retirement announcement.

Nick Saban to his team at halftime of the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/KvoNdc7eZf — cristilmethod (@cristilmethod) January 10, 2024

Nick Saban told me he’s retiring pic.twitter.com/rBeaf67xJW — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 10, 2024

Thank you Nick Saban for one of the greatest sound bites ever pic.twitter.com/bqtfyx8Gvs — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 10, 2024

Coach Prime sending off Nick Saban before he take some of them Bama athletes pic.twitter.com/7x5FnWUJS6 — NYNE (@NYNEproblems) January 10, 2024

“How good was Nick Saban at Alabama?”



Me: pic.twitter.com/0yAGhWGxyn — Playmaker Betting (@playmakerbet) January 10, 2024

The last play of the Nick Saban era at Alabama. pic.twitter.com/JGnOs49Cug — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) January 10, 2024

Two legendary coaches chat about Kobe Bryant and work ethic.

Bill Belichick & Nick Saban on Kobe Bryant...



“I worked 8 hours a day for 365 days, but no one reports that”



pic.twitter.com/CyUItDHADV — Chris Haddad (@chrisvIQtory) January 10, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Saban retires: Twitter/X reacts to iconic Alabama coach's news