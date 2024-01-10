Advertisement

Twitter and social media ignite as legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban retires

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks before the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s head coach, Nick Saban, is retiring, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Saban took over Alabama’s program in 2007 and just completed his 17th season with the program.

Saban, who is 72, has built a dominant program at Alabama and won six national titles and established a legacy to be proud of. Saban will go down as one of the greatest college football coaches of all time.

Saban was asked earlier this season when he appeared on ESPN’s College Game Day about his possible retirement plans and said, “I’ve always said if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I’m not there yet.”

College football fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their thoughts of Saban’s retirement.

Twitter/X reacts to Nick Saban retirement

Alabama fans took to X to thank Nick Saban for his time with the Crimson Tide.

College Football fans were quick to poke fun at the Saban retirement announcement.

Two legendary coaches chat about Kobe Bryant and work ethic.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nick Saban retires: Twitter/X reacts to iconic Alabama coach's news