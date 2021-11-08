Twitter shows Titans respect after dominant Week 9 win over Rams

There weren’t many people picking the Tennessee Titans to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, especially after the injury to star rusher, Derrick Henry, but the Titans once again shocked the world, winning 28-16.

Perhaps the most surprising thing from this win was just how dominant the defense was, although this is starting to become a more regular occurrence.

Tennessee’s pass-rush was sensational, led by Jeffery Simmons, who notched a career-high three sacks en route to helping the Titans’ defense ground the Rams’ elite passing attack.

The offense struggled in its first game without Henry, but did enough to complement the incredible showing from the defense.

With the victory, the Titans improve to 7-2 and maintain their lead atop the AFC South and conference. Also, the Titans have now notched five wins in a row, going perfect through the toughest stretch of their 2021 schedule.

After the game, some on Twitter are finally coming around to the fact that the Titans are for real, even without their best player, while others marveled at the performance of Jeffery Simmons and others.

Maybe we should show the @Titans more love as a title contender. They keep whipping folks with their physical style but they’re rarely mentioned as the best squad in the AFC. Why???🤔#NFL — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) November 8, 2021

You may not agree with every decision he makes (I don’t either), but Mike Vrabel is a DAMN good football coach. I’m not sure that’s ever been more clear than it is right now. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 8, 2021

Titans really gonna beat the Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams in a row — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) November 8, 2021

The phrase “statement win” gets thrown around a lot but man. What a statement win by the Titans. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 8, 2021

Once upon a time in Hollywood #TENvsLAR pic.twitter.com/GvLcghTEEP — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 8, 2021

The Titans have just won four straight outright as an underdog. Bills, Chiefs, Colts and Rams. Unreal. — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) November 8, 2021

the Tennessee Titans are playing like a team who spent the last six days hearing that they’re nothing without Derrick Henry — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) November 8, 2021

Titans needed 2 of 4 against BUF, KC, IND, LA. THEY GOT 4!!!1 — Jimmy Morris (@jmorrisMCM) November 8, 2021

So how should this fanbase apologize to Shane Bowen?

That man deserves an edible arrangement or something 😂 — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) November 8, 2021

Denico Autry was the best bargain in all of free agency — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) November 8, 2021

The Rams are going to trade all their first round picks in the 2030s for Jeffery Simmons next year. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 8, 2021

That may be the most disrespectful bull rush I’ve ever seen from Jeffery Simmons. My god that man has a family, Jeff. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 8, 2021

Is Aaron Donald a poor man's Jeffery Simmons??!?? — Music City Miracles (@TitansMCM) November 8, 2021

Adrian Peterson just HAMMERED that in for his first Titans Td — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) November 8, 2021

Just looked this up, and I believe Titans RB Adrian Peterson is one of just four players left from the 2007 draft. The other three? Two kickers (Mason Crosby, Nick Folk) and a long-snapper (Clark Harris). Given the miles on Peterson's legs/the position he plays, that's INSANE. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2021

It’s only a matter of time before D’Onta Foreman is the Titans lead back imo. He’s easily looked like the best of the three runners they’ve tried tonight. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) November 8, 2021