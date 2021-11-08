Twitter shows Titans respect after dominant Week 9 win over Rams

Mike Moraitis
·3 min read

There weren’t many people picking the Tennessee Titans to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, especially after the injury to star rusher, Derrick Henry, but the Titans once again shocked the world, winning 28-16.

Perhaps the most surprising thing from this win was just how dominant the defense was, although this is starting to become a more regular occurrence.

Tennessee’s pass-rush was sensational, led by Jeffery Simmons, who notched a career-high three sacks en route to helping the Titans’ defense ground the Rams’ elite passing attack.

The offense struggled in its first game without Henry, but did enough to complement the incredible showing from the defense.

With the victory, the Titans improve to 7-2 and maintain their lead atop the AFC South and conference. Also, the Titans have now notched five wins in a row, going perfect through the toughest stretch of their 2021 schedule.

After the game, some on Twitter are finally coming around to the fact that the Titans are for real, even without their best player, while others marveled at the performance of Jeffery Simmons and others.

