Twitter shocked as Texas A&M crushes LSU’s CFP hopes

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured the top-ranked recruiting class in the country and returned a decent amount talent, but the Aggies started the season just 4-7.

However, Texas A&M got its best win of the season in rivalry week against the LSU Tigers. LSU, which entered the contest 9-2 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, fell 38-23 on the road at Texas A&M. Now, the Tigers are no longer in the CFP mix, but still a chance to win the SEC.

The Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC championship game at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Dec. 3.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Texas A&M’s upset win over the LSU Tigers:

A&M spoils LSU's season

Texas A&M shocks No. 5 LSU and brings an end to the Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes pic.twitter.com/w5tovK7pWw — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 27, 2022

TEXAS A&M TAKES DOWN #5 LSU 💪 pic.twitter.com/w4UE8yqg1u — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 27, 2022

Fans, media stunned after LSU's defeat

A&M losing 6 straight, going 5-7, then stunting on LSU at the end of the season is THE MOST Aggie football thing ever. — 🏈emily🌲 (@emilyofeasttx) November 27, 2022

With the SEC West as down as it is this season, Alabama should be deeply ashamed it lost twice. — Brandon Adams (@DawgNationDaily) November 27, 2022

LSU becomes the first team since 2016 to enter the SEC Championship Game directly off a loss (2020 Florida) — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) November 27, 2022

Who to cheer for?

Story continues

Georgia fans were unsure if they wanted LSU to win or lose.

I am completely conflicted with LSU. Do I want them to take an embarrassing L tonight? Or do I want them to have Playoff hopes next week in Atlanta. I seriously don’t know… #SEC #GoDawgs — Logan Booker (@LoganMBooker) November 27, 2022

LSU Twitter speaks too soon

Jimbo Fisher is happy

More reactions to Aggies' win

Another Top-10 loss, another logo vandalized in the /r/CFB banner… this time it's LSU's loss to Texas A&M: pic.twitter.com/JaV493BIBI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 27, 2022

Why does Texas A&M not simply play football well all the time instead of only against the biggest opponents on their schedule and no one else — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire