Twitter shocked as Texas A&M crushes LSU’s CFP hopes

6
James Morgan
·2 min read

The Texas A&M Aggies have been one of the most disappointing teams in the country this season. Head coach Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M secured the top-ranked recruiting class in the country and returned a decent amount  talent, but the Aggies started the season just 4-7.

However, Texas A&M got its best win of the season in rivalry week against the LSU Tigers. LSU, which entered the contest 9-2 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race, fell 38-23 on the road at Texas A&M. Now, the Tigers are no longer in the CFP mix, but still a chance to win the SEC.

The Georgia Bulldogs play the LSU Tigers in the 2022 SEC championship game at 4:00 p.m. EDT on Dec. 3.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Texas A&M’s upset win over the LSU Tigers:

A&M spoils LSU's season

Fans, media stunned after LSU's defeat

Who to cheer for?

Georgia fans were unsure if they wanted LSU to win or lose.

LSU Twitter speaks too soon

Jimbo Fisher is happy

More reactions to Aggies' win

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire

Recommended Stories