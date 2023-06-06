What is Twitter saying about Texans QB C.J. Stroud?
The Houston Texans believe they got the best quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft when they selected former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud No. 2 overall. Let’s check out Twitter and see what people are saying about how Stroud is doing so far.
QBs coach talks goals with C.J. Stroud
#Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson @JerrodJohnson1 on his coaching style, #NFL Accelerator program, coaching C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/oSJ4L75O5Y
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2023
Looking sharp in OTAs
#Texans quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills and Case Keenum @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/LViej71c0C
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 31, 2023
Touch on the deep ball
Video: #Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud throws a beautiful deep ball to WR Nico Collins over CB Cobi Francis at practice.pic.twitter.com/d3vioATqmq
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 2, 2023
Offensive coordinator says he's putting in that extra work
#Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik on C.J. Stroud @CJ7STROUD @KPRC2 https://t.co/R0RIcKVfaK pic.twitter.com/Wxrb7vnWT1
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 31, 2023
Quickly working his way into the starting lineup
Update: #Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud has already "seized" the team's 1st-team reps away from Davis Mills
Stroud is 'way, way ahead of pace,' at practice, according to Houston coaches.
(via @BKubena) https://t.co/F7JDyCBsLn pic.twitter.com/w8bTpv3vAu
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2023
C.J. Stroud comparing himself to Mike Vick
C.J. Stroud on stylistic differences between himself and his favorite NFL player growing up, QB Michael Vick:
“I model my game after him in a sense, really his passing style… I know I can’t run like him and I don’t think he can throw like me.”#WeAreTexans
— John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) June 2, 2023
Will Stroud run more in the NFL?
During his press conference at the 2023 NFL Combine, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was asked about not scrambling at Ohio State. “When it is time to dip my shoulder and go get that first down, I am willing to do that,” said Stroud. #Texans #Sarge @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/2pylyf5wDG
— #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) May 29, 2023