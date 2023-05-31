What is Twitter saying about Colts QB Anthony Richardson?
The Indianapolis Colts took a chance on a raw but ridiculous athlete in former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The film says when Richardson is good, he’s great and when he isn’t, things can get ugly. OTAs are in full swing so let’s see what Twitter is saying about Richardson.
Gardner Minshew is impressed
Anthony Richardson has reportedly been “really impressive” according to Colts QB Gardner Minshew.
Richardson’s ability to “process fast” has reportedly stood out, despite that being one of his concerns heading into the NFL Draft.
One former NFL executive reportedly believes… pic.twitter.com/Vzl80DtQ83
— NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) May 22, 2023
Elite athletic skills
"Anthony Richardson is elite in terms of his athletic skills" ~ @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ztpAT2PbmH
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2023
Just having fun
Fun levels have never been higher in the Anthony Richardson era
— Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) May 23, 2023
High praise from the Mannings
Peyton & Eli Manning on Anthony Richardson:
P: “He can handle the NFL after handling that (the pressure of wearing #15 as a QB in Florida)… he’s not afraid of pressure or expectations. Anthony certainly could use more reps, who couldn’t?”
E: “This is not the finished product”
— Jay Robins 🧾mark (@RobinsLucas) May 22, 2023
Working his way to the first team in a hurry.
Update: #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson is already splitting 1st-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew, per coach Shane Steichen.
Richardson just turned 21-years old earlier this week and is making early strides with the team. Wil he end up starting Week 1? we'll see. pic.twitter.com/xUMSb6FBdu
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2023
More than just a great player
Anthony Richardson should have every Colts fan excited. His energy and demeanor are awesome. He’s clearly talented but on top of that he seems like a cool dude pic.twitter.com/qcZQ8sNNhP
— Dragon Sports (@Dragon5ports) May 22, 2023