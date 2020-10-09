Twitter roasts Tom Brady after apparently losing track of what down it was

It happens to everyone. Even the G.O.A.T. One’s body can defy Father Time. However, age will catch up on your memory.

And it appeared to happen to Tom Brady in the final seconds Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears, 20-19.

Brady looked stunned and held up four fingers after throwing an incompletion. He seemed to think that pass was a third-down play. However, it wasn’t. It was fourth down and the Bears were on their way to their fourth straight victory.

Here is the sequence:

1st & 10 at TB 25 (1:13 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans ran ob at TB 37 for 12 yards.

1st & 10 at TB 37 (1:06 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.

2nd & 10 at TB 37 (1:01 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to K.Vaughn to TB 41 for 4 yards (R.Smith).

3rd & 6 at TB 41 (0:42 – 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski.

4th & 6 at TB 41 (0:33 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate (D.Houston-Carson).

Twitter was quick to jump on the G.O.A.T. How about Magic Johnson jumping on the bandwagon?

I can’t believe 6X Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady lost track of downs in their 20-19 loss to the Bears. 😧 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 9, 2020





Wow! Tom Brady didn’t realize it was 4th down… you forget things in your old age. #TNF pic.twitter.com/oDF1LAml8R — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 9, 2020





Brady was just signaling how many rings & Finals MVPs LeBron is gonna have exactly 24 hours from now. https://t.co/lbn7vK5TR4 — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 9, 2020





Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020





Brady just pulled a JR Smith and forgot what down it was 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZFW90prRga — Overtime (@overtime) October 9, 2020





The ref got to do the "I'm very sorry sir but your reservation was for eight people on the 4th, not four people on the 8th. We left several messages." routine — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 9, 2020





How many wins do the Bears have? https://t.co/1QxMau3hCp — Cole Wagoner (@colewagoner) October 9, 2020









How many losses does Tom Brady have to Nick Foles and Eli Manning? pic.twitter.com/g4EY2KUfjo — Eagles Fan Problems (@EagleFanProbs) October 9, 2020





Elderly Man Moves to Florida Retirement Community, Begins Losing Ability to Count pic.twitter.com/OCJfyym15Q — Wayne Drehs (@espnWD) October 9, 2020



