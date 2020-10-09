Twitter roasts Tom Brady after apparently losing track of what down it was

Barry Werner

It happens to everyone. Even the G.O.A.T. One’s body can defy Father Time. However, age will catch up on your memory.

And it appeared to happen to Tom Brady in the final seconds Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Chicago Bears, 20-19.

Brady looked stunned and held up four fingers after throwing an incompletion. He seemed to think that pass was a third-down play. However, it wasn’t. It was fourth down and the Bears were on their way to their fourth straight victory.

Here is the sequence:

  • 1st & 10 at TB 25

    (1:13 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short left to M.Evans ran ob at TB 37 for 12 yards.

  • 1st & 10 at TB 37

    (1:06 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short right to M.Evans.

  • 2nd & 10 at TB 37

    (1:01 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass short middle to K.Vaughn to TB 41 for 4 yards (R.Smith).

  • 3rd & 6 at TB 41

    (0:42 – 4th) (No Huddle, Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short left to R.Gronkowski.

  • 4th & 6 at TB 41

    (0:33 – 4th) (Shotgun) T.Brady pass incomplete short middle to C.Brate (D.Houston-Carson).

Twitter was quick to jump on the G.O.A.T. How about Magic Johnson jumping on the bandwagon?











 