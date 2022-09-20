Twitter roasts Titans after blowout loss to Bills in Week 2

The Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2, 41-7, and were promptly and rightly roasted by the folks on Twitter.

This game was actually 7-7 at one point after the teams matched touchdowns on the first two drives of the game, but the Bills’ offense kept on chugging along while the Titans’ stalled completely.

The Bills went on to score 34 unanswered points and their defense put the clamps on the Titans, who didn’t score another point and barely mustered up any yardage the rest of the way.

Tennessee couldn’t block for the pass or run, couldn’t get pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the secondary was totally lost and overmatched against Buffalo’s high-powered offense.

The Titans didn’t belong on the same field as the Bills on Monday night, plain and simple.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans subjecting us to that nightmare of a performance in Week 2.

Review of the Titans through 2 games: Half the good players are hurt. They’re not good on offense. They’re not good on defense. They’re abysmal on special teams. They’re a REALLY far from being competitive. Vrabel & staff have a lot of work to do and not much time to do it. — Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) September 20, 2022

Bills Vs Titans pic.twitter.com/mhtwe6BdWt — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 20, 2022

Next time the Titans have an incomplete pass on first down, they should try running Henry on second down. It hasn't worked the first 300 tries, but maybe it will next time. — Justin Graver (@titansfilmroom) September 20, 2022

The Titans showing Tannehill how they’re going to be “great” around him this year. pic.twitter.com/iw75KUe3ee — Robert Greenlaw (@RobOnBroadway) September 20, 2022

Turnovers, muffed punts, lack of plays made, loads of plays allowed, penalties, more injuries. This one really had it all. Worst loss of the Mike Vrabel era. Bills 41, #Titans 7. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) September 20, 2022

Titans trying to keep up with the Bills pic.twitter.com/TIn3OOVpN9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 20, 2022

ICYMI:

-"Fire everyone" has begun

-Frank Wycheck tweeted for the first time in nearly two years to call the Titans embarrassing

-National sentiment that Titans are overrated is proven right on national TV — Sundays in Nashville (@SundaysinNash) September 20, 2022

This team could easily end up with a top 10 draft pick or a WC Round exit. Won't change the fact that the hit rate in the draft has been too inconsistent. You're seeing the results of 2 empty classes sandwiched between 2 good/great ones #Titans pic.twitter.com/wnJ6a2jdey — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) September 20, 2022

ZERO pressure on Josh Allen. The #Titans have no edge rush and the 20 million dollar man is HURT again. — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) September 20, 2022

Titans Twitter is burning to the ground right now and it’s warranted. — Sundays in Nashville (@SundaysinNash) September 20, 2022

Punt returner tryouts for the #Titans tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. at the Golden Corral in Hermitage. — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) September 20, 2022

#Titans that showed up: Denico Autry Kinda the end of the list tbh — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) September 20, 2022

#Titans offensive line has turned into tissue paper. Flashbacks to 2021. Things have gotten out of hand for #Tennessee incredibly quickly. This game is over if the #Titans don’t get some very fortunate turnover luck. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) September 20, 2022

The Titans don't belong on the same field as the Bills. Neither did the Rams. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) September 20, 2022

Vrabel and Downing making us watch Henry run for another negative play. #Titans pic.twitter.com/Oc1vs7YwDb — JAME$$$ (@SouthTexasTitan) September 20, 2022

Speaking of the @Titans, absolutely ZERO state tax dollars should go to the new football stadium. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) September 20, 2022

I don’t even think the Titans are this bad the Bills are just that good. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 20, 2022

The worst loss of the Mike Vrabel era. I haven’t ever explicitly called for firings before. Heads should roll after this loss. Multiple. Sack up, #Titans management. Hold some people accountable. Have to make big changes, and now. — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) September 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire