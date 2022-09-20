Twitter roasts Titans after blowout loss to Bills in Week 2

Mike Moraitis
The Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” in Week 2, 41-7, and were promptly and rightly roasted by the folks on Twitter.

This game was actually 7-7 at one point after the teams matched touchdowns on the first two drives of the game, but the Bills’ offense kept on chugging along while the Titans’ stalled completely.

The Bills went on to score 34 unanswered points and their defense put the clamps on the Titans, who didn’t score another point and barely mustered up any yardage the rest of the way.

Tennessee couldn’t block for the pass or run, couldn’t get pressure on Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and the secondary was totally lost and overmatched against Buffalo’s high-powered offense.

The Titans didn’t belong on the same field as the Bills on Monday night, plain and simple.

Here’s a look at how Twitter reacted to the Titans subjecting us to that nightmare of a performance in Week 2.

