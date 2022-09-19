Twitter roasts Steelers OC Matt Canada after another poor offensive showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been dreadful the first two weeks of the season and the fans are done. Done with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, that is. Here are some of the most hilarious Tweets after Sunday’s loss to give you a feel for how fans feel about Canada’s efforts this season.
There isn’t another NFL team that would employ Matt Canada as an offensive coordinator. Most big time college programs wouldn’t want him either.
— Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) September 18, 2022
prayer circle
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
Matt Canada
🕯 Gets 🕯
fired
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
— Throw the ball to MVPickens🫡🐐(1-1) (2-1) (@MVPickens_) September 19, 2022
Matt Canada when he tries to go work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/YS9Ge4YJdh
— BurghCreative (@JuJusBike_) September 18, 2022
Good morning to everyone but Matt Canada
— aliciadawnnnnn (@aliciadawnnnnn) September 19, 2022
Matt Canada was a cheap hire. The #Steelers don’t spend $$$ on assistant coaches. They always think they can find a guy “in-house” or “under the radar”. Doesn’t always work.
You get what you pay for.
— Obviously (Not) Tomlin (@Tomlin_Sense) September 19, 2022
Matt Canada getting the Steelers offense going pic.twitter.com/pGBBxxNXqc
— Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) September 19, 2022
After watching more of the broadcast tape, this is me yelling at Matt Canada AND Mitch Trubisky.
pic.twitter.com/IBtuLlBp8v
— Sidelines Steelers (@SSN_Steelers) September 19, 2022
Matt Canada back in the lab pic.twitter.com/4zGMZ3LquN
— ⱼₐₛ (@j_a155) September 19, 2022
If you ever feel like you’re failing at life, just remember even Matt Canada is employed. You’ll make it
— catie 💛 (@steelgatorcatie) September 18, 2022