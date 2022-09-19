Twitter roasts Steelers OC Matt Canada after another poor offensive showing

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has been dreadful the first two weeks of the season and the fans are done. Done with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, that is. Here are some of the most hilarious Tweets after Sunday’s loss to give you a feel for how fans feel about Canada’s efforts this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

