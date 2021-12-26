Twitter roasts officials for taunting penalty against Patriots C David Andrews

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read
In this article:
The overall consensus was that the officiating in the New England Patriots’ Week 16 matchup against the Buffalo Bills was subpar.

One of the first controversial calls was regarding an unnecessary roughness penalty against Mac Jones that was called back after discussion. Following the play, Trent Brown was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the Patriots lost an additional 15 yards — creating a 30-yard swing.

Later on in the game, Bills linebacker Matt Milano drew a penalty for a late hit on Jones. Patriots center David Andrews defended his quarterback and got in Milano’s face — resulting in an immediate taunting penalty.

Julian Edelman led the charge of fans and media members that didn’t agree with the call.

