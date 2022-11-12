Twitter roasts LSU for having broth, hot chocolate on sideline vs. Arkansas

Twitter roasts LSU for having broth, hot chocolate on sideline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SEC football isn’t typically known for chilly temperatures, but the LSU Tigers were more than prepared for some unusual weather on Saturday.

The No. 7 Tigers trekked to Fayetteville, Ark., for a conference clash with Arkansas and were met with a frosty field for their 11 a.m. local time kickoff.

What was Brian Kelly’s plan for keeping his squad warm on the sidelines? Hot liquids.

Along with coffee and hot chocolate, the Tigers had a dedicated dispenser for broth.

It's so cold in Fayetteville (35F) that LSU has coffee, hot chocolate, and broth stations on their sideline pic.twitter.com/i4cVaZUNgJ — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 12, 2022

Other players also received oxygen to combat the cold.

Despite the 34 degree temperature at kickoff, people on Twitter shared little sympathy with LSU.

LSU needing oxygen and chicken broth on the sideline. like this isnâ€™t 1918 trench warfare youâ€™re playing a game in 40 degree weather — BCG: King Of The E-Girls (@bigcontentguy) November 12, 2022

â€œHere ya go boys just what the doc orderedâ€ pic.twitter.com/QiEgNjWvsB — jj (@jjstrill) November 12, 2022

Guarantee there's an LSU player who filled his cup with a mix of coffee, broth and hot chocolate just to try it like a slurpee. https://t.co/OVUWhGMir7 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 12, 2022

LSU has hot cocoa, coffee, & chicken broth on sideline for game vs ARK



Its not even cold & they cant handle the weather lol this is why it's ridiculous that the CFB Playoff is always played in warm conditions. Get these SEC teams in the midwest in December. It'd be hilarious. — Blair Montgomery (@MontyParlay) November 12, 2022

Itâ€™s 36 degrees and sunny in Fayetteville, Arkansas. #LSU has hot coffee and broth on the sideline. In case youâ€™re wondering how teams down South would deal with the cold. — Josh Knegendorf (@joshk70) November 12, 2022

Iâ€™ve never seen this. LSU has broth, coffee, and hot chocolate on their sideline for their players who are cold. Itâ€™s in Arkansas not Alaska good lord — Kyle A.S. Zaborowski (@HaveYouMetKyle) November 12, 2022

The weather definitely played a role in slowing down an LSU offense that’s averaged over 30 points per game this season. The Tigers took a 6-3 lead over the Razorbacks into halftime.