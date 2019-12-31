Twitter roasts Antonio Brown for claiming Saints workout was 'publicity stunt'

If you're looking for a good example of the pot calling the kettle black, Antonio Brown obliged Monday.

In an Instagram video apparently filmed from his treadmill, the free-agent wide receiver accused the New Orleans Saints of pulling a "publicity stunt" by hosting him for a recent workout.

AB says the Saints bringing him in for a workout was a "publicity stunt" and Sean Payton knows "the film that being left behind" pic.twitter.com/C3ddwacfv4 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 31, 2019

"I know I got a really crusty tone lately," Brown says in the video. "But really I'm at peace. I just don't like the lack of respect in the world. You know, everyone has deadlines. I guess the NFL don't have a deadline for me.

"I appreciate Sean Payton and them guys for supporting me and bringing me out to work out. But I think it was a publicity stunt for them. Sean Payton know the feeling of being left behind, not being able to interact with his team. I don't have a team. But it is what it is."

There's an obvious irony with Brown labeling his workout a publicity stunt. For one, he's drawing more publicity to his situation by griping on social media. More importantly, the Saints reportedly told the ex-New England Patriots wide receiver not to bring an entourage to the workout, but he did anyway.

This irony wasn't lost on NFL pundits and Twitter critics, who called out Brown for his hypocrisy.

Brings entourage, then claims team did a publicity stunt. https://t.co/jamjmDZxNk — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 31, 2019

Antonio Brown burned his bridge to Tom Brady when he took a shot at Robert Kraft and now he has burned his bridge to Drew Brees by calling his Saints workout a "publicity stunt." He's in danger of burning his bridge back to the NFL. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2019

Antonio Brown lamenting that something was a publicity stunt via a live social media stream-literally a platform created to broadcast publicity stunts-is the most 2019 thing of 2019. — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) December 31, 2019

AB favorite route to run pic.twitter.com/mD0WGJtr5S — n8️⃣™️ (@n8th3_gr8) December 31, 2019

Exactly what I'm thinking. Who wants extra drama entering the playoffs? — Chase Young's Burner (@buckeyesfan9) December 31, 2019

This dude. Smh. 🤦🏾‍♂️ AB let the world know he was working out with the Saints b4 the Saints said anything about it. — Conrad Craig Jr (@conradcraigjr) December 31, 2019

Antonio Brown looking for common sense. pic.twitter.com/YlxspuGAsB — Brandon Miller (@Brandon_M3) December 31, 2019

And finally, our personal favorite:

Is this the new Peloton commercial? — John 🧢 (@John21b) December 31, 2019

The Saints didn't sign Brown after his workout and almost certainly won't after his latest outburst, meaning the 31-year-old will be confined to spouting off on social media while New England and New Orleans gear up for the playoffs.

