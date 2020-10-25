Twitter roasted Cam Newton for his terrible first half vs. 49ers

Henry McKenna

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton needed a bounce back game against the 49ers in Week 7 after a rough performance against the Broncos ion Week 6. But Newton struggled against San Francisco — perhaps even more than he did against Denver.

The Patriots offense struggled to move the ball in the first half, with Newton being a key factor in the team’s lack of efficiency. He finished the first half throwing 4 of 8 for 30 yards with two interceptions. The first turnover was a case of boneheaded decision-making, with Newton simply throwing the ball directly to a defender. And the quarterback made things worse on the following drive when he turfed the ball to receiver Damiere Byrd on third down to bring on the punt team. The second turnover came with Newton aggressively trying to push the ball downfield at the end of the first half.

And Twitter users called it like they saw it.








A number of media members wondered whether it might be time for the Patriots to pull Newton in favor of Jarrett Stidham.




Newton’s first half put the Patriots in a massive first-half hole, 23-3.