Twitter roasted Cam Newton for his terrible first half vs. 49ers

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton needed a bounce back game against the 49ers in Week 7 after a rough performance against the Broncos ion Week 6. But Newton struggled against San Francisco — perhaps even more than he did against Denver.

The Patriots offense struggled to move the ball in the first half, with Newton being a key factor in the team’s lack of efficiency. He finished the first half throwing 4 of 8 for 30 yards with two interceptions. The first turnover was a case of boneheaded decision-making, with Newton simply throwing the ball directly to a defender. And the quarterback made things worse on the following drive when he turfed the ball to receiver Damiere Byrd on third down to bring on the punt team. The second turnover came with Newton aggressively trying to push the ball downfield at the end of the first half.

And Twitter users called it like they saw it.

Cam's passer rating is currently 16.7. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) October 25, 2020





Bounce pass is often the safest pass. Remember that. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) October 25, 2020





In fairness, the turf was wide open. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 25, 2020





Cam looks broken. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 25, 2020





Cam is rattled???? I hate this??? — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 25, 2020





Hey man … Cam Newton has been very bad today. — Kyle Maskson (@KyleAMadson) October 25, 2020





What is Cam doing????? — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) October 25, 2020





A number of media members wondered whether it might be time for the Patriots to pull Newton in favor of Jarrett Stidham.

Gotta wonder if we see Stidham today. Cam looks like he can’t throw the ball. — Marc Bertrand (@Marc_Bertrand) October 25, 2020





If Cam Newton isn't running, Pats gotta get him out of there. Looks terrible. Pats getting worked Looks terrible. Stidham or Hoyer, whoever the hell is active. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020





Now Cam is bouncing throws. Might have to consider going to Stidham soon — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 25, 2020





Newton’s first half put the Patriots in a massive first-half hole, 23-3.